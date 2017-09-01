The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale showed fans the shape of things to come for the final season of the show, and winter has finally arrived. Most of our favorite characters are planning to stand together in defense of Westeros, but not everyone will be joining the fight against the Night King.

Towards the end of the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, #CerseiLannister revealed to Jaime that she had no intention to help the other houses fight the Night King and his massive army of undead. Cersei had already given her word to Jon and Daenerys, but in true Cersei fashion, she was planning to secure her place on the Iron Throne instead.

Upon hearing Cersei’s real plans, #JaimeLannister was displeased because he had already given his word to Jon Snow, which is something he doesn’t do lightly. Unlike Cersei, Jaime has proven to be a man of honor, and when he pledges to do something, he doesn’t waver from his word. After a heated conversation with Cersei, and almost being cut down by the Mountain, Jaime left King’s Landing and headed north to join the other houses.

Now that Jamie has left Cersei’s side, many fans are wondering what's next for the characters' tumultuous relationship. Luckily, Jaime Lannister himself, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, recently commented on the future of Jaime and Cersei, and it does not look too bright.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau On The Future Of Jaime And Cersei

During an interview on HBO’s Making Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau explained Jaime’s decision to leave King’s Landing, and what it means for his relationship with Cersei:

“That was it. That was the moment. She’s so cynical on a level that he doesn’t understand. You don’t give your word in front of the whole world and then just fuck ‘em. That’s too far. The fact is, yes there’s always been a lot of deceit, but Jaime is actually pretty straightforward when it comes to ‘walking the walk’ and all that. He’s thinking, ‘You commit to something, and you’ve just seen this thing is real, what the hell…?’ She takes it to a place that he can’t follow her to.”

Jaime and Cersei had been subtly growing apart all season (aside from that whole pregnancy thing), but Cersei’s actions in the finale sparked Jaime to finally put his foot down. Sure, Jaime probably should have seen Cersei’s true colors earlier, but his love for her had blinded him up until that point. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau commented on when Jaime realized Cersei wasn’t on the same page as him, and how that was a deal breaker:

“She seems more or less willing to kill him, and he finally realizes that whatever he feels for her, it doesn’t go both ways. That whole thing of “We’re in this together,” well, we’re not quite in this together — because you’re not. We’re not playing the same game.”

Now that we know Cersei and Jaime are finally on the outs, it looks like Jaime has started down the path to becoming a hero. More importantly, Jaime might be positioned to fulfill a role in a long-running fan theory that spells doom for Cersei.

Did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Confirm That Jaime Lannister Is Valonqar From Maggy The Frog's Prophecy?

During Game of Thrones Season 5, we were shown a flashback of Cersei meeting with Maggy the Frog (a wise seer), who foretold of a prophecy. Maggy accurately told Cersei that she would marry Robert Baratheon, that they would have three children, and that she would become queen, but a younger woman — Dany —would come for her throne.

However, one part of the prophecy didn’t make it into the show. In A Feast of Crows, Maggy told Cersei how she would die. In the book, Maggy said the following after explaining her children's deaths:

"And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you."

George R.R. Martin explained that "Valonqar" means "younger sibling" in High Valerian, which gave birth to the Valonqar theory. Many fans believed that either Tyrion or Jaime could be Valonqar; however, it was hard to believe that Jaime would kill the woman he loves.

Now that the veil has been lifted off Jaime’s eyes and he is done with Cersei for good, it seems very likely that Jaime could be #Valonqar and be the one to kill Cersei. Depending Cersei's actions during Game of Thrones Season 8, Jaime could finally see her for the monster that she is and be forced to kill her. While it might seem out of character for Jaime, he is a man that does what he must for the good of the realm, so it could very well be his only option if things get bad enough.

Jaime Lannister has had one of the best arcs on Game of Thrones, but his journey is not over yet. In early seasons, he was painted as the incestuous King Slayer, but over the years he has become a noble man stuck in a terrible relationship. Maybe Game of Thrones Season 8 will bring him the new title of “Queen Slayer” and give him the chance to right all the horrible things done by his family in the past.

