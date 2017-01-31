Be still my beating heart. After #NinaDobrev confirmed that she would appear in the series finale of #TheVampireDiaries, the moment of truth is finally here. N-Dobz is back on set in all her gorgeous glory, with a brand new promo pic and Insta snap to prove it.

Welcome back, beauty! You have been missed.

With Stefan and Damon running around flipping their humanity switches like Spongebob flips Krabby Patties, Mystic Falls could really use the emotional cornerstone of Elena Gilbert right about now.

See also:

The release of this Stefan + Elena promo pic brings up old questions that we thought had been resolved seasons ago. Could Stefan and Elena still have a chance? Is Damon out of the running for the coveted title of Elena's OTL?

Stefan is supposed to be engaged to Caroline, but will Klaus show up to steal back his dream girl, leaving Stefan open to reunite with Elena, leaving Damon alone for all eternity? Or worse — with Sybil?

Tune in to the series finale of The Vampire Diaries on Friday, March 10 on the CW to find out.

Poll Will you be watching the series finale of 'TVD'? I'd stopped watching, but maybe I'll tune back in for the very end.

Of course! Haven't missed an episode yet.

I don't think so.

Watch the promo for the next episode of The Vampire Diaries, which airs on Friday at 8/7c on The CW.