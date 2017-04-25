While most millenials have only just started smearing their bodies in glitter and drowning their food products in technicolor food coloring, there is one visionary woman who has held the unicorn trend firmly by the horn for almost a decade. It's none other than former #TheVampireDiaries heroine #NinaDobrev! The 28-year-old beauty has been a fan of these whimsical fantasy creatures and all that they represent while everyone else was busy stocking up on anchors and owls.

She described her obsession to Cosmo:

"I mean, I'm not really taking credit for unicorns [nods head and mouths, "Yes I am," sarcastically], but I've been posting about them since I started on social media nine years ago. Like, that's been my thing, and now they're really trendy," she said Sunday after a workout class sponsored by Reebok Classic Leather shoes at Coachella. "[The uptick in unicorn interest] is great — I want to have shared passions with people, and the more people that love it, the more unicorn-based products they'll make. That gives me more things to buy!"

She might have been one of the first to see the enchantment behind these fantasy spirits, but she gets why everyone else has followed suit recently:

"People gravitate toward them because they're free spirits — they are beautiful and rare and they're just magic. They can be whatever you want them to be, and that's what's so great. As unique as they are, they're also very inclusive."

If unicorns turn out to be just a passing fad, you'd better believe that N-Dobz won't let them go the way of Furbies and planking anytime soon.

Even though she might be a major advocate for sprinkling your life with unicorn dust, you won't catch her sipping on a concoction of artificial dyes and sugars (we're looking at you, Unicorn Frappuccino):

"I mean, anything unicorn-based looks awesome. But when I looked at what's in it, it scared me."

Instead, you can find her drifting around on her Pegasus pool floatie and sipping some healthier alternative:

Keep it up, N-Dobz! You — like the unicorn — are one of a kind.

(Source: Cosmo)