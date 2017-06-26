If you've been watching the revival of David Lynch's #TwinPeaks, you have no doubt noticed the high amount of cameos and re-appearances by actors. It was announced over a year ago that we'd see several appearances by actors (and musicians), but we've had no real clues or hints as to when they will show up. Needless to say, it's been fun to see who pops up each week.

So far we've seen cameos (and new characters) from actors such as Michael Cera, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Matthew Lillard, and Amanda Seyfried, but those five don't even halfway complete the list of cameos we're still set to see before the season ends in July. Perhaps one of the more anticipated cameos finally arrived this week in Part 8 when longtime Lynch collaborator, #TrentReznor, finally made his appearance.

It was announced that Reznor would be included in Twin Peaks at some point, but we were unsure how he would appear in the series. Some viewers even wondered if he'd physically appear or if his contribution would be via musical contributions. Part 8 answered all of the questions we had regarding Reznor's inclusion as he unexpectedly appears alongside his band, Nine Inch Nails, in the Bang Bang Bar (a.k.a., the roadhouse).

Reznor (alongside his Oscar-winning partner, Atticus Ross) appears in classic Nine Inch Nails goth fashion wearing a leather jacket with blacked out sunglasses as the band performs the single, "She's Gone Away," from their 2016 EP, Not The Actual Events. Twin Peaks: The Revival marks the third collaboration between Reznor and Lynch. Reznor previously scored Lynch's 1997 film, Lost Highway, and Lynch directed the music video for Nine Inch Nails' 2013 single, "Came Back Haunted."

What Did The Nine Inch Nails Cameo Mean?

In all fairness, we don't really know what any of the cameos have meant so far. We don't fully understand Laura Dern's character, nor do we get what the point of Michael Cera's cameo. Reznor's cameo is easily one of the standout moments in the revival season so far, but there is no way of telling what it means. It very well could mean nothing at all and they just wanted a more popular #music act playing at the Bang Bang Bar.

Even with that said, you can't deny that regarding this musical performances felt more relevant than the others we've seen at the roadhouse. It also served as the first roadhouse performance to be carried out near the beginning of the episode instead of the end, so it very well could mean that the song choice of "She's Gone Away" might serve as some form of foreshadowing for future events.

At the end of the day, Part 8 was perhaps the most mind-blowing (and confusing) episodes of the revival season, and we still have ten more episodes left. Whether the song choice and/or high-profile cameo was foreshadowing or not, it's left many viewers grasping onto the Nine Inch Nails performance as being the most straightforward aspect of the episode. That's something, eh?

What do you think of 'Twin Peaks: The Revival' so far?

