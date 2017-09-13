Justice League is just around the corner and fans are anxious to know all that they can about the upcoming mega blockbuster, before they head to see it on November 16th. The superhero movie arrives shortly after the groundbreaking success of Wonder Woman, the studio's first superheroine action film as part of their Extended Universe. Now, Warner Bros. continues to keep the momentum going with DC's first live-action Justice League film. With Wonder Woman having set a high bar for all superhero movies, #JusticeLeague has to make sure it one-ups (or at least reaches the level of) the Patty Jenkins directed film.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Justice League is pulling out all the stops to ensure that it is the blockbuster of the year. One thing that's been kept under wraps for some time is whether or not we will see #GreenLantern in the film. Although recently it seemed likely that we'd see Armie Hammer donning the green spandex, it appears that sadly, that isn't quite the case.

Bye Bye, Hammer

Armie Hammer in 'The Lone Ranger' [Credit: Disney]

In an interview with ET Canada, the actor confirmed that he hasn't even spoken to anyone from the DC and Warner Bros. about joining the League as Hal Jordan, stating:

"No, no one’s called me. No one’s called me. No, nothing."

The actor has been a hot favorite for the role since last year and has even trolled fans on a number of occasions. Recently, after a snafu on the IMDb page led to the tracklist for the soundtrack of the movie being posted online, many fans were convinced that Lantern would be in the film. This was due to one song being called 'Unite The Seven', which strongly hinted at Green Lantern's involvement in the film. And thus, fans began to assume that Hammer would go on to play the iconic superhero. But now with Hammer out of the picture, we have to speculate who the seventh member could be.

Who Makes "Seven"?

With many believing that the film will be in fact based on Geoff Johns' Justice League: Origins story, Green Lantern's role in the film makes a lot of sense. But if Armie Hammer isn't going to be the Emerald Knight, then who will?

One contender for the role is Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson. Many people have have eyed Gibson as a possible Lantern, and the actor himself has expressed enough interest in the film to talk to Warner Bros. about it. Just this July, Gibson spoke to SyFy Wire about wanting to appear in #GreenLanternCorps:

"Yeah, I would love to do it. Ya know I had a couple of meetings at Warner about it. I just think that they're still trying to figure out what the move is. I would love to officially confirm but I can't, and if they go in a different direction, I think they know what's best for the movie, but the fans started this campaign and all I've done is made use of my social media to let folks know that I'm interested."

Jon Stewart in the comics and Gibson in 'Annapolis'. [Credit: DC / Columbia Pictures]

Although Gibson was referring to the upcoming Green Lantern Corps film, perhaps #DC decided to use him for a small role (cameo maybe?) in Justice League as a Green Lantern.

Another possible actor to join as the seventh member of the league could be Dwayne Johnson as #BlackAdam. While his antagonist turned anti-hero doesn't quite fit with the feel of Justice League, Johnson did say this May to Fandango:

"We’ve had great conversations with Geoff Johns and everyone over at DC. It’s an exciting time right now for everyone at DC because they are in a process now where they are building out [their DC universe] really nicely. We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced."

He even hinted at a showdown with Superman, which could easily happen since it's been repeatedly teased that we will see an evil version of the Man of Steel in the film. Of course, there is the strong possibility that a new actor, or an actor who no one has considered will be the one to play Green Lantern, but with Justice League just two months away, fans luckily won't have to wait too long.

Yet, it must be said that right now, this is all just a possibility, with no one from DC having confirmed Green Lantern's appearance in the film. Furthermore, if the movie does adapt the Justice League: Origins storyline it will have a lot to juggle, and adding a Green Lantern could just unnecessarily muddle the plot — something DC does not want to do after the critical panning of Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman. Only time will tell whether or not the League will find a seventh member in the film. Still, Lantern or no Lantern, Justice League is no doubt shaping up to be one of this year's biggest movies.

Tell us in the comments: Do you think there will be a Green Lantern in Justice League and if so, then which one?

(Source: ET Canada, SyfyWire, Fandango)