Great romances are a staple of the Star Wars movies — the original trilogy gave us Han and Leia's smoldering chemistry, while the prequels tried to make Anakin and Padme just as iconic (it didn't work). Naturally, many fans are wondering which couple will have the big "I love you," "I know" moment in the sequel trilogy. But director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy are eager to shoot down hopes for another epic romance — especially a love story between a certain hotshot pilot and his ex-stormtrooper buddy.

As the second film in a trilogy, #StarWars tradition demands that The Last Jedi turns up the heat between two potential lovers — be they Finn and Rey, Finn and Rose (you heard it here first, folks) or, as many fans are hoping, Finn and Poe Dameron. But although The Force Awakens followed the formula of A New Hope down to the letter (D for Death Star), it looks like The Last Jedi will throw tradition to the winds and defy all our expectations — or so Rian Johnson wants us to believe.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the magazine's recent behind-the-scenes cover story, Johnson dispelled any rumors of a big romantic plot in The Last Jedi.

"[There will be] no one-to-one equivalent of the Han-to-Leia, burning, unrequited love. In our story, that’s not a centerpiece."

This will be a disappointment to many fans, especially those who hoped to see Finn and Poe Dameron's chemistry expanded on in #TheLastJedi. However, in a previous interview Kathleen Kennedy may have given us a new hope about this particular relationship...

A Finn & Poe Romance Has Been Discussed

Lucasfilm are very in touch with their fanbase. From divvying out plot hints in The Star Wars Show, to responding to fans on Twitter, the Lucasfilm execs and creators have kept up a good dialogue with their fans. Which means that they're very much aware of what fans want to see happen — and they take that into account when deciding on upcoming movies. So yes, Kathleen Kennedy knows just how much you ship Finn and Poe and she's probably read your fan-fiction too.

A very Heterosexual™ scene. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

But has the media storm about Stormpilot persuaded the Star Wars Story Group to include a romantic plot in The Last Jedi and beyond? Kennedy responded to this query in an interview with Spanish magazine Ecartelera, revealing that this possibility has been discussed at length at Lucasfilm HQ.

"We've talked about it, but I think you're not going to see it in 'The Last Jedi'."

So there you have it folks: The Star Wars creators have considered making Finn and Poe's sexual chemistry canon... but we won't get any on-screen confirmation of their attraction any time soon.

From what Johnson told Vanity Fair, it seems that Lucasfilm want to stay away from any romances at all in The Last Jedi, probably because there's too much plot to focus on. That leaves the possibility open for Finn and Poe (or Finn and Rey or any other combination of characters) to get together in #StarWars9, but for now the focus is firmly on story over romance.

