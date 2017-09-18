Justice League is no doubt the year's biggest upcoming movie. With #DC's most famous characters set to appear together on the big screen for the first time, fans are beyond excited to see how the superhero film will bring them to life. Now, courtesy of Ezra Miller, we know something that certainly won't be making it to the big screen. Talking to EW, the actor revealed that while he is suiting up in the iconic Flash costume (well, a version of it anyway), it won't be popping out of the 'Flash Costume Ring'.

In the Silver Age comics, #BarryAllen uses the ring to shrink down and compress his costume in the ring, and spring-load it out when he wants to use it.

[Credit: DC Comics]

The ring was even used by future Flash's Wally West and Bart Allen. But it appears that that portion of The Flash's costume won't make the cut. With Miller dishing to EW:

"I can confirm, spoiler alert, his suit does not pop out of his ring [in the movie]. Things have to progress, you know? Original Barry Allen was clearly an incredibly, incredibly clever scientist. We acknowledge and respect that. We want to apologize to the fans who are mad about the ring thing.”

While it's good that #EzraMiller certainly seems to have a handle on the Flash-lore, it is sad that the part of the Flash won't be in the Justice League simply because it's yet another discrepancy between the DCEU's #TheFlash and that of the comic books. Still, Miller did say that someday down the road — hopefully in his character's upcoming solo movie, #Flashpoint — we will see the iconic ring:

“I know the ring is the coolest thing about the DC universe. It was a little hard for us to sell in this version of this universe right now. Bear with us! There’s gonna be other cool things.”

Miller's endorsement certainly rings true as the DCEU is in its initial stage of development, and it makes sense that the prototype suit wouldn't come with the ring itself. Still, it certainly is disheartening for fans who have wished to see the Flash Costume ring show up in the movie, since it's also not present in the CW TV series as of yet.

Justice League hits theaters November 17.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)