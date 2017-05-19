Supergirl has become one of DC's most dominant superhero series in the TV market, and we'll soon see how the showrunners decide to finish Season 2 with a grand finale. With all four #Arrowverse shows currently coming to an end, fans have been speculating like crazy as to what twists and turns the heroes will be facing next. Luckily for fans, the CW has released synopsis for all four shows, most notably releasing a synopsis for #Supergirl's third season. However the synopsis has more questions than answers, particularly due to a clear omission of Maggie:

Supergirl is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa Benoist) Superman’s (Kal-El) cousin who, after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton with her parents’ help at the same time as the infant Kal-El. Protected and raised on Earth by her foster family, the Danvers, Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City and the Earth safe from sinister threats. At the DEO, Kara works for J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood), the Martian Manhunter, and alongside her sister, Alex, and best friend, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan). Also in Kara’s life are media mogul Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks), a photo journalist who moonlights as Guardian, a masked vigilante, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), and Mon-El of Daxam (Chris Wood), whose planet was ravaged by Krypton’s destruction. As Kara struggles to navigate her relationships and her burgeoning life as a reporter, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl to fight crime. Based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (‘The Flash,’ ‘Arrow’), Andrew Kreisberg (‘The Flash,’ ‘Arrow’), Sarah Schechter (‘Arrow,’ ‘The Flash’), Robert Rovner (‘Private Practice,’ ‘Dallas’) and Jessica Queller (‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Felicity’).

As you will notice, the fan favorite character of Cat Grant appears to be returning full-time for Season 3. Additionally, Mon-El is also listed, suggesting he is remaining after Season 2. But where is Maggie?

Supergirl Season 2 built upon the the Girl of Steel's debut by adding the popular comic book character of Maggie Sawyer to its roster of characters. In a single season, Maggie has allowed Alex (Supergirl's adopted sister) to develop on so many levels, most specifically the acceptance of her sexual orientation. When Alex first met Maggie, the pair instantly gave viewers an inkling that something was going to happen between the pair — and it did.

The entire subplot was handled extremely well. Both characters had to alter their own personal views and beliefs so they could be together and after officially becoming a couple, the pair only got stronger. However, is the synopsis for Season 3 spelling doom for the couple?

This Isn't The First Character Departure

Maggie would not be the first character from the show to disappear between seasons. Both Lucy Lane and Maxwell Lords vanished in between seasons seemingly without reason. What was even more shocking was the lack of explanation for their departure within the show. In fact, not a single character mentioned their fate at the beginning of sEason 2. Although it would seem unlikely, the same could now be happening to Maggie.

With how important Maggie has become as part of a primary cast member's story, it seems impossible for her to leave the show unnoticed. So where does that leave us? Well, there's also a chance that Maggie won't make it to the end of Season 2 alive and well.

Their is a chance she may sacrifice herself to protect Alex in this season's finale, or a similar occurrence will lead her to departure. It would surely upset many fans who have come to love the character and how she is a strong portrayal of an LGBT character able to hold her own in a world of superpowered heroes and villains.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and the only way to find out whether Maggie can make it through the season finale is to tune in for the show's most anticipated episode to date.

What are your thoughts on the chances of Maggie leaving Supergirl Season 3?