Lately, rumors have been running wild across the internet over the past couple of months about different villains appearing in Silver & Black, the second film in Sony's upcoming Spider-verse franchise. Some of the villains rumored include: Tarantula, Tombstone, Scorpion, Chameleon — and that's just to name a few.

However, the newest rumor suggests that Spider-Man's archenemy himself might have an role in the upcoming film: the one and only Norman Osborn. However, it might not be what you expect it to be.

Recently, The Hashtag Show's Joe Deckelmeier and Jessica Heidenreich, reported that Norman Osborn would not have a physical role in the film but his presence will be known. The duo state that the most we'll probably get out of Osborn is a voice role.

Plot rumors suggest that the film's main antagonist will be a character called Robot Master, a.k.a. Gaunt, a.k.a. Mendel Stromm, who is tasked to take Black Cat prisoner for Oscorp. Apparently, Black Cat will be making life difficult for Oscorp for an unknown reason. Stromm needs put a stop to the antihero because Osborn funds his bizarre experiments that include the creation of the original serum that created the Green Goblin. Osborn will have a right-hand man in a character named Charles Standish, who will most likely serve as one of the film's villains and be the messenger between Stromm and Osborn.

It is also rumored that Chameleon will be working alongside Stromm and Osborn to reach their goal, but nothing set in stone yet. It is still unknown how Silver Sable will fit into all this and if any of these plot points will be linked to #SpiderMan himself. Since the film is still in the pre-production phase, anything can change from the story to the characters involved. #SilverAndBlack is set for a release on February 8, 2019, so it might be a long time away before we get any official details on the film's plot.

What do you think of Norman Osborn's potential involvement in Silver & Black?