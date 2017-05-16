ByRicky Derisz, writer at Creators.co
In terms of mistakes, it's up there with Scientists believing the Earth was flat, Americans voting for Donald Trump or any director who decided to give a leading role to Adam Sandler since the turn of the millennium. It turns out, millions of us were wrong when it came to a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scene.

It all started just moments after the film's release. There were excited murmurs online that one of the five teasers following the cosmic delight included a teenage , or, as the humanoid tree was referred to on popular message boards: Teen Groot.

Speculation spread like wildfire, said wildfire engulfed the fragile foundations of truth, and, before we knew it, a false truth was spread. In fact, that wasn't Teen Groot after all. In a Facebook Live Q&A, director James Gunn confirmed that was, in fact, Adosclencent Groot. Or, Tween Groot. He explained:

"Another minor misconception is that people think that's Teen Groot at the end of the movie. And I understand why. It's actually Adolescent Groot. I would call him 'Tween Groot.' Or, we call him 'Adolescent Groot.' He's not quite a teenager yet."

Teen? Tween? Let's Call The Whole Thing A Talking Tree

According to the ever-reliable online encyclopaedia, Wikipedia, adolescence a "a transitional stage of physical and psychological development that generally occurs during the period from puberty to legal adulthood (age of majority)." Which kinda sounds a lot like teenage years, but for the sake of this article, we'll ignore. Who reads Wikipedia anyway?

Age-based terminology aside, what Gunn is saying is that Groot is younger than we thought in the post-credits scene. Which, in many ways is promising. Although is set only months after the first movie, it's not clear when the post-credits scene — depicting Star-Lord telling an older-non-teenage-yet-kind-adolescent Groot to tidy his room — is set.

For those excited at the prospect of seeing Teen Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, your dreams may now be fulfilled. Although the sequel didn't adhere to the 's timeline (confirmed by head honcho Kevin Feige as in time with the film's release year), the next instalment may occur only a few years after Tween-Groot's appearance.

If that's not something to get excited about for the next few years (aside from Adam Sandler's exclusive deal with Netflix) I don't know what is. Cheese?

Should Teen Groot (or Tween Groot) make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Or do you want Normal Age Groot back?

