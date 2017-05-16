In terms of mistakes, it's up there with Scientists believing the Earth was flat, Americans voting for Donald Trump or any director who decided to give a leading role to Adam Sandler since the turn of the millennium. It turns out, millions of us were wrong when it came to a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scene.

It all started just moments after the film's release. There were excited murmurs online that one of the five teasers following the cosmic delight included a teenage #Groot, or, as the humanoid tree was referred to on popular message boards: Teen Groot.

Speculation spread like wildfire, said wildfire engulfed the fragile foundations of truth, and, before we knew it, a false truth was spread. In fact, that wasn't Teen Groot after all. In a Facebook Live Q&A, director James Gunn confirmed that was, in fact, Adosclencent Groot. Or, Tween Groot. He explained:

"Another minor misconception is that people think that's Teen Groot at the end of the movie. And I understand why. It's actually Adolescent Groot. I would call him 'Tween Groot.' Or, we call him 'Adolescent Groot.' He's not quite a teenager yet."

Teen? Tween? Let's Call The Whole Thing A Talking Tree

According to the ever-reliable online encyclopaedia, Wikipedia, adolescence a "a transitional stage of physical and psychological development that generally occurs during the period from puberty to legal adulthood (age of majority)." Which kinda sounds a lot like teenage years, but for the sake of this article, we'll ignore. Who reads Wikipedia anyway?

Age-based terminology aside, what Gunn is saying is that Groot is younger than we thought in the post-credits scene. Which, in many ways is promising. Although #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 is set only months after the first movie, it's not clear when the post-credits scene — depicting Star-Lord telling an older-non-teenage-yet-kind-adolescent Groot to tidy his room — is set.

For those excited at the prospect of seeing Teen Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, your dreams may now be fulfilled. Although the sequel didn't adhere to the #MCU's timeline (confirmed by head honcho Kevin Feige as in time with the film's release year), the next instalment may occur only a few years after Tween-Groot's appearance.

If that's not something to get excited about for the next few years (aside from Adam Sandler's exclusive deal with Netflix) I don't know what is. Cheese?

Should Teen Groot (or Tween Groot) make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Or do you want Normal Age Groot back?

(Source: Facebook)