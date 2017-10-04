It's the dream of little girls across the world to one day grow up to be a princess just like in the Disney movies. To dress up in the sequined gowns everyday, have people waiting on you hand and foot and to adored by millions is a pretty appealing lifestyle. Almost every child has their dress-up box, stuffed with their favourite Disney princess dresses and jewelry for an impromptu fashion show. Sound fun? Well now it's more than just a dream, you can get paid to be a real life Disney princess on a cruise!

Disney cruises are looking to employ ambitious princesses for their cruise lines running in 2018. Previous experience as a princess is not necessary but may be beneficial and, of course, a strong passion for all things Disney is recommended. It's not just the princesses they need, Disney is also on the lookout for makeup artists, crew members, and other entertainment staff members.

Credit: Disney

All the roles are based in the United States and will require you to be present on either theDisney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream or Disney Fantasy cruises, so penchant for sea sickness is not ideal! It's not as easy as it sounds though. Successful princesses will be required to work on average a 70-84 hour, seven-day work week and will be expected to remain in character with a high level of character integrity for the whole duration of their cruise. Now this is starting to sound more like an actual job rather than an elaborate game of dress-up.

It is unclear as of yet which princesses they are looking to cast. To apply, Disney states you must have exceptional presentation, communication, and organisational skills and be able to "bring the magic to life to deliver exceptional guest service and create family-friendly fun".

According to the ad, you may also be expected to:

Set up, clean up, facilitation and participation in all activities catering to an adult and/or family audience including theme nights and special events, day and evening deck parties, themed game and trivia shows, Bingo, indoor and outdoor sports-themed games and challenges, hosting activities during televised sporting events, card/board, pool and island games, ship and/or island tours, and introduction of Entertainment Hosts and/or Guest Speaker

You will also have to be at least 21-years old and have at least one year of experience in PR, entertainment, or a similar position.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next Disney princess, you can send your application off here!