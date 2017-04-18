Now, while the vast majority of us may not have been able to attend this past weekend's #StarWarsCelebration down in Orlando, Florida, it's important to remember that the internet has largely neutered such disappointments. After all, it's now possible to enjoy pretty much all of the major reveals from Celebration from the comfort of our own homes, phones and/or offices. Now, sure, we can't (necessarily) hang out with legendary actors from the #StarWars franchise that way, but otherwise we're pretty much covered.

A perfect case in point?

You Can Now Enjoy A NSFW Blooper From 'Star Wars: A New Hope' In This Here Article

Yup, that's right. Thanks to the folks over at The Cinema Realm, you can now watch a blooper from #ANewHope, just above. In it, Angus MacInnes, a.k.a. "Gold Leader," offers up some key communiques to his fellow Rebel pilots — and drops an F-Bomb or two in the process.

All of which is, of course, absolutely hilarious. What's more, with the scene having originally arrived on Day 1 of Celebration (during a panel featuring Industrial Light and Magic Chief Creative Officer John Knoll), it's precisely the sort of behind-the-scenes glimpse to temper any latent feelings of galactic FOMO. Not least, in fact, because it's accompanied by a previously unseen deleted scene featuring none other than the iconic #CarrieFisher herself:

In it, we see a longer version of #Leia's conversation with Peter Cushing's #GrandMoffTarkin in A New Hope, a scene that seems all the more pertinent in the wake of the pair's recent digital revival in #RogueOne.

All in all, then? It's been a pretty good few days to be a Star Wars fan, huh?

What do you think, though? Which elements of Star Wars Celebration Orlando are you sad to have missed? Let us know below!

