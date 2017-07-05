They say that when we die we are overcome with a euphoric feeling of comfort; it's our mind's last attempt to put our soul at ease as we slip away from this existence. What if they were wrong? Suppose for just a moment that dying isn't a peaceful transition out of this life. Instead, what if it is the single most agonizing and unfathomably depraved experience of one's existence — would you dare to watch? Welcome to Flesh Of The Void, a rare and unfiltered look into the agonizing end of life.

Warning: The Flesh Of The Void Trailer Is Extremely Graphic And Not Safe For Work

From Sodom & Chimera Productions comes controversial Austrian director James Quinn's first feature-length #horror film, Flesh of the Void. Both gut wrenching and awe inspiring, this experimental art film is shot by sequence on expired Super 8 film from the '80s, and progresses to 16mm to both attain and accentuate the abstract and grotesque realism that #FleshOfTheVoid aims to capture. The trailer alone is instantaneously panic-inducing and more than succeeds in filling viewers with an undeniable sense of dread.

The majority of the film is spent with faceless, masked figures. The film adds an element of mystery by extending the anonymity of Flesh of the Void's merciless and vile subjects to the actors themselves, who go by pseudonyms like: "Skinboy," "Bonehands" or "Man Without a Face." It's truly a brilliant way to enhance the overall verisimilitude for sure, but also a comforting catalyst for the thespians' unhinged performances, many that show not even a hint of shame (it's much easier to break the rules if no one can see your face, is it not?).

'Flesh of the Void' [Credit: Sodom & Chimera Productions]

Flesh of the Void will be making its world premier sometime during 2017. However, there is no official word on an exact release date yet. Experimental and extreme cinema is not for everyone, but for those gore-hounds and horror fiends in constant search of the next groundbreaking, humanity-shattering film, look no further than Quinn's upcoming indie film Flesh of the Void.

There is absolutely no doubt in my lewd little mind that this damning film will bring a welcomed grimace to the pensive faces of even the most jaded, frigid souls left in the realm of cinephiles. With helping hands from Italian filmmakers Emiliano Guarneri, David Chance Fragale and Sonia Secchi, anxious fans can possibly even hold out for a giallo essence akin to E. Elias Merhige's 1990 experimental film Begotten as well as the nefarious, deep-web game and urban legend Sad Satan. Still think you can handle it?

'Flesh of the Void' [Credit: Sodom & Chimera Productions]

What do you think of Quinn's trailer for extreme, experimental horror film Flesh of the Void?