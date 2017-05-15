2017's Met Gala birthed some pretty spectacular moments this year. Amongst many things, we had Zendaya's voluminous 'fro, plenty of celebrity PDA, Rihanna's sculptural petal-covered extravaganza, Cara Delevigne's metallic lid, and of course that toilet group selfie courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

Indeed, it appears that the real party at NYC's biggest fashion event actually took place in the bathrooms, where a host of big names such as Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs and Rami Malek were all spotted huffing and puffing on naughty cigarettes. And surprise, surprise, the local authorities are still far from happy about it.

this year's met gala theme was smoking in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/b83rjR3qlZ — tori (2017) (@grinchhands) May 2, 2017

Apparently, the city's health commissioner Mary Bassett has written a strongly-worded letter expressing her displeasure at the privileged fash-pack lighting up their Malboros in the 147-year-old Metropolitan Museum of Fine Art's rest rooms — an act that is technically illegal and usually carries a penalty of $100. She wrote:

"When young people see glamorous stars smoking and flouting the law, it undermines the progress that has been made in de-normalizing smoking and increasing awareness of smoking’s health risks."

She then added:

"We were dismayed to read reports that some celebrities chose smoking as their fashion accessory and flagrantly violated New York City’s smoking laws. All visitors to public places deserve protection from secondhand smoke, including people who are visiting places like The Met."

And as well as repeatedly reiterating that NYC ain't pleased with the bold bathroom smokers, Bassett went on to suggest that she will be sending inspectors to guard the bathrooms at next year's event. So, to get their nicotine fix, I suggest those sneaky celebrities find a school shed to loiter behind instead.

Are you disappointed with this terrible celebrity behavior at the Met Gala?

(Source: New York Daily News)