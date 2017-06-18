The last time we saw #NyssaalGhul, she was on Lian Yu when an explosion took out most of the island. Though we don't know whether or not she survived, Nyssa has been a solid addition to the #Arrowverse, and it's unfathomable to think she would be killed off when there are many more story lines for her, especially if they involve #SaraLance.

Recently, Caity Lotz, who plays Sara, spoke to TVLine and said that, although she couldn't say much about Season 3, there have been talks about a love interest for Sara.

“I don’t know much, actually. A little bit of some talks about love interests for Sara and that it’s gonna be crazier than it was, even crazier than it was last season.”

Nyssa and Sara shared a powerful love, and Sara's death left Nyssa bereft. She hasn't been the same without Sara, and we all know how much she wants to be reconnected to her true love. Remember her conversation with Laurel Lance in the Season 3 episode "Nanda Parbat"?:

"When Sara was first brought to my father, the moment he weighed her apprenticeship or her execution, she bore witness to a demonstration of his power, one that inspired her and all that come before, but Sara... laughed. It was so innocent, so genuine. That was the moment I fell in love with her, I think. All I knew, all I craved was to here her laugh once more."

While that isn't exactly news to everyone, Nyssa actress Katrina Law did hint at major news on her Instagram page recently.

Reconnecting with Sara Lance on #LegendsofTomorrow would be that major win. Let's not forget Katrina's conversation with ComicBook.com back in January where she stated that it was almost mandatory for Nyssa to return to Legends:

"I think a Legends of Tomorrow appearance should be mandatory! That's what I'm thinking because we need Sara and Nyssa. We need the Nyssara backstory of how they met on Liam Yu and how she trained her and basically how she found her on the streets and what the introduction to Ra's al Ghul was like and eventually how they fell in love, I think people want to see that. I want to see that. Hopefully, one day. Again, I have no idea, but fingers crossed. That's the wishlist."

In addition, when Law found out Talia al Ghul was coming to the Arrowverse, the actress contacted Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim and asked him to please let the sisters have a showdown.

"When I found out they were casting Talia, I e-mailed Marc and I was like, 'Please, please let us have a sister showdown!'"

If you watched the season finale of #Arrow, you'll know that Katrina got her wish. Who knows if a return to Legends of Tomorrow was on her wishlist as well? What we do know is Nyssa al Ghul is a wonderful character that needs to become a permanent part of the Arrowverse.

Do you think Nyssa al Ghul should become a Legend?

[Source: TVLine and ComicBook.com]