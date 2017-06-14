With the #Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly expanding through movies, television shows and Netflix, it's easy to miss a lot of the Easter Eggs hinting at the more obscure parts of its lore. It's always surprising how Marvel Studios can easily integrate its more unknown and silly characters from the comics into their world of realism. Want to know how weird the #MCU can get? Check out these five hilariously unknown characters that actually exist with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5. Oddball

You wouldn't think that a character as silly as Oddball, a costumed villain who uses combat juggling to dispose of his enemies, would fit in well with the grittiness of Daredevil. The character of John Healy, Wilson Fisk's assassin who disposed of a crime boss with a bowling ball, is actually based on two characters from the comic books.

Alvin and Elton Healy work together in crime after working as professional jugglers in Nevada. Alvin's weapon of choice was bowling pins while Elton's was bowling balls, eventually evolving into any throwing or juggling weapon.

Leave it to Marvel's Netflix division to take the silly, laughable character of Oddball and turn him into a terrifying murderer.

4. Graviton

Most fans of Agents of SHIELD would agree that they usually forget (or would like to forget) anything in the first season of the show. In the third episode of the first season, we are introduced to Dr. Franklin Hall, a Canadian scientist who actually mentored Fitz and Simmons when they were studying at S.H.I.E.L.D. academy.

Hall was kidnapped by Ian Quinn so that he could work on an element called Gravitorium to help Quinn reach his sinister goals. However, Hall was more determined destroy the Gravitorium and was intentionally kidnapped to get closer to the element. Through the disruption of Coulson's team, who found that Hall's plan would harm more people than save, Hall was engulfed in the Gravitorium and still resides there to this day. We may not have seen the last of this character.

3. Jack McGee

Technically, this character never appeared in the Marvel Comics. He was a character created for the popular Incredible Hulk television series that ran in the '70s. Jack McGee was a persistent reporter that trailed Bruce Banner (David Banner in the series) through his adventures, trying to uncover the real story of the creature inside of Banner. If you looked closely enough in 2008's Incredible Hulk, you can actually see the character again.

After the Hulk's battle with the military at Culver University, one of the students is being interviewed about what he saw during the incident. That student is none other than Jack McGee, who filmed the incident with his phone for the university newspaper.

McGee was actually the first person in the movie to refer to the creature as a hulk, and it caught on so quickly from the newsreel that even General Ross starts using the term at the end of the movie.

2. Kid Colt

Kid Colt was a "Billy the Kid" style outlaw cowboy from the western era of the Marvel universe. Think Jonah Hex but with a bit more corn. The second season of the short-lived Agent Carter series confirmed that this gunslinger existed years before the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the episode "Better Angels."

Howard Stark, the father of Tony Stark, was even shown to be producing a film about the cowboy's adventures with other famous western heroes like the Two-Gun Kid. Wonder if they'll cast Clint Eastwood in the leading role.

1. Bessie The Hellcow

That's right. Not only was there a cow that was turned into a vampire by Dracula in Marvel Comics, but she exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bessie was first introduced in a storyline that had her trying to devour Howard the Duck while he was in Cleveland trying to establish a name for himself. The hellcow has also teamed-up with Deadpool to take down evil scientists trying to use Bessie's vampiric blood for immortality.

In the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Simmons goes undercover in the HYDRA laboratories in order to learn their secrets. In the episode "A Hen in the Wolf House," she is examining a substance called carmine milk, or red milk, from a creature called a hellcow.

Her lab supervisor simply states that the cow's file just has her named as "Bessie" and we never hear anything more about it.

So, in one simple scene that barely lasts 10 seconds, Marvel has confirmed that Bessie the Hellcow, Dracula and other vampires exists in the cinematic universe. Maybe Blade isn't as far-fetched of an idea as once thought.

