In the last few years, Hollywood has jumped on the "remake this movie, but with women" trend for ensemble films. While we can argue the dubious merits of studios treating female-led films like gimmicks and rather than just like, you know, normal movies, it's still great to see girl gangs kicking ass on screen. These attempts haven't always been received well (looking at you, Ghostbusters), not because of that pesky female thing, but because they simply weren't great movies.

Of all the franchise-X-but-with-women films heading our way, however, the most promising is #Oceans8, directed by Gary Ross. The first trailer was released today and it looks excellent:

Everything we love about the Ocean's franchise is there: the slick, high end settings; the savvy team plotting their heist; the camaraderie between the characters.

Like the previous movies, the cast assembled is bananas, with some of the most talented actresses of our day finally getting to share screen time. Sandra Bullock alone is a national treasure and her playing Danny Ocean's estranged sister was a stroke of genius on casting director Debra Zane's part. All due respect to the dynamic duo of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, but I could watch three more movies of her as Danny Ocean's counterpart and Cate Blanchett as Rusty Ryan's.

The synopsis is simple, their plan to accomplish it, surely not:

A criminal mastermind and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York's annual Met Gala.

Along with Bullock and Blanchett, the new Team Ocean set to steal the jewels from the Gala include Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, and Akiwafina. Anne Hathaway plays their mark, Daphne Kluger. But is she exactly what she appears to be? The title is Ocean's 8, not 7—is she the "job within a job" that Blanchett's Lou refers to in the trailer?

There's a lot to love here, not the least of which because it looks to remain true to the spirit of the Ocean's movies while being its own thing. I'm a personal sucker for heist movies, and I could not love this cast more. Hopefully it lives up to the hype when it drops in the middle of next summer's blockbuster season.

Ocean's 8 is in theaters on June 8, 2018.