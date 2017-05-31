Supergirl Season 2 ended just a few weeks ago, and the finale left us with one burning question. As it's common with ongoing shows, the episode ended on a cliffhanger. It was revealed that another rocket escaped from Krypton prior to its destruction alongside #KaraDanvers and #ClarkKent and the details were ominous: A group of hooded figures put a baby into a ship, marked it with blood, and sent it off to Earth to "reign."

There's been quite a lot of speculation about who the person in that ship might be, but the baby has been widely assumed to be Reign, one of #Supergirl's strongest and fiercest villains.

If you thought that was the case, you were right, because we finally know who will be taking on the role of the Girl of Steel's next Big Bad.

Supergirl's Very Own Doomsday Has Officially Been Cast

Odette Annable in 'Cloverfield' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Warner Bros. announced today that #OdetteAnnable (You Again, Cloverfield) has been cast as Reign, a Kryptonian Worldkiller hellbent on Supergirl's destruction. She's being positioned as the main baddie for Season 3. Of the casting, executive producer #AndrewKreisberg had nothing but great things to say:

“Greg and I have wanted to work with Odette for years. We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign."

The character of Reign was created by Mike Johnson, Michael Green, and Mahmud Asrar, and was introduced in 2012 during The New 52 "World Killer" Supergirl storyline. Before #Krypton's destruction, Zor-El (Kara's biological father) alongside a group of Kryptonian scientists developed five living biological weapons known as "Worldkillers" by collecting embryos from different species (yeah, the Kryptonians weren't really nice). One of them was Reign.

Soon after their creation, however, it was discovered they were incredibly blood thirsty, so the Kryptonian council shut down the project and ordered the beasts to be terminated.

Zor-El, feeling guilty, didn't carry out the execution order, so when Krypton exploded the five creatures survived the blast. The monsters woke up with no memory of who they were other than their names and the fact they were Worldkillers. The living weapons proceeded to scour the galaxy looking for answers. Their journey was so long, though, that one of them departed the ranks.

Supergirl vs reign [Credit: DC Comics]

At one point during their search efforts, Reign encountered Supergirl and followed her back to Argo City, hoping the place would have answers for her. The two powerhouses had a brutal confrontation in which Reign learned about Earth. After mercilessly beating Supergirl, she traveled to Earth with the intention of conquering it.

Supergirl and Reign have a complex and interesting relationship. Despite being mortal enemies, there's a twisted mutual respect there. Reign, for example, is impressed by Supergirl's strength and courage, so she invites her several times to join the Worldkillers (with some merciless beatings in between each invitation). Basically, think of Reign as Supergirl's Doomsday––if Doomsday were highly intelligent and knew how to value an opponent.

That's Reign. In the comics she has a revealing outfit, but according to Variety, Odette Annable's live-action costume will differ greatly from the source material. Now it's time to talk about what's coming in #SupergirlSeason3, because I have an idea of how things will play out.

What Will 'Supergirl' Season 3 Be About?

[Credit: The CW]

Fortunately, we won't have to be speculating for the next three months about how the character's villainy will influence the show. The third season will be an adaptation of the aforementioned "World Killer" #comicbook storyline, which explores the backstory of the Worldkillers and their arrival on Earth. Reign is front and center in it.

After realizing that Earth is the only planet with Kryptonians, Reign becomes obsessed with, well, reigning it, so she wrecks everything in her path and closes off New York City from the rest of the world.

Supergirl comes back from space after her battle with Reign in the nick of time and fights her off. Unfortunately the Girl of Steel finds herself up against four Worldkillers, which, inconveniently enough, she can't actually kill because only one Worldkiller can take the life of another. Kara, however, manages to overpower them, and uses one Worldkiller to damage the others.

Reign notices Supergirl getting the upper hand and, reluctant to lose one of her own, she falls back and the alien group leaves Earth, but not before the villain gives Kara a dire warning: One more Worldkiller is out there, somewhere, and they're coming for her in the future.

Keep in mind, The CW shows are known for taking quite a few liberties with their comic book source material. Case in point, Reign's origin story. In the show, she's treated as a baby sent specifically to Earth to conquer it, which greatly differs from the source material. With that in mind, we shouldn't expect the "World Killer" storyline to be translated beat by beat to the show, so I'm curious to see how the showrunners deal with her backstory.

There you have it, that's the backstory of Supergirl's new pain in the neck. Supergirl has a very rich mythology, so it's really exciting to see the creative minds of the show pulling new and unexplored exciting characters to give them the live-action treatment. While yes, the series will probably take quite a few creative liberties with the material, Reign is a character that has a lot of potential, especially as Supergirl's nemesis, so I can't wait to see where the series takes her and what Odette Annable brings to her performance.

What do you think about Supergirl's brand new big baddie? Are you happy with the comic book storyline the show is adapting? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Variety)