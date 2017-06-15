Let's be honest, whilst the Star Wars franchise has classically been a vehicle for the dysfunctional happenings of the Skywalker family, we all kinda wanted to be Han Solo (Harrison Ford) instead.

The rugged space smuggler and Millennium Falcon pilot captured the hearts of fans the world over, as well as that of Carrie Fisher's iconic Princess Leia. And while Star Wars: The Force Awakens may have marked the end of his journey, the young Solo returns to our screen soon enough in the Han Solo prequel movie, following up Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as the second of the new set of prequel movies.

But while the Han Solo movie has been in the works for a decent while now, we still don't know very much about it, apart from the fact that Alden Ehrenreich will be the one portraying the famous smuggler. And — like with the reveal earlier this year that the upcoming Star Wars 8 would be titled The Last Jedi — there's often a lot to be gained from knowing the title of an upcoming release.

Speculation has been abundant regarding the Solo solo, with the likely money being on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story or simply Han Solo, in the vein of Rogue One. As it stands we still don't know what it will be called, but we might have just discovered what the title will be.

Leaked photos from behind the scenes of the project came our way recently via MakingStarWars.Net, who posted some pictures of the crew t-shirts that they received, reportedly from a source who had a family member working on the movie. This doesn't sound all that exciting, apart from the fact that the t-shirts are printed on the front with "Star Wars: Solo – Crew 2017".

It's a nifty little design, with Solo's iconic DL-44 blaster taking the place of the letter L in Solo. The reverse of the shirts reference the famous Han Solo/Greedo debate regarding Who Shot First, reading "We Shot First."

Another pic posted by La Fosa Del Rancor shows another shirt with a different design which was reportedly worn by the movie's stunt crew. This shirt showcases a similar Solo blaster design, but lists the title as simply "Han Solo."

[Source: La Fosa Del Rancor]

Personally, I think Star Wars: Solo is a pretty neat title, but as it stands we'll have to wait for an official announcement from Disney and Lucasfilm to know for sure. As long as the nifty blaster design stays, we'll be happy about it.

The Han Solo movie is set to release May 25, 2018. What do you think the official title will be? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

(Sources: Making Star Wars; La Fosa Del Rancor)