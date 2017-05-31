The director of Snowpiercer and The Host, Bong Joon-ho is at it again. His newest project, Okja, is shaping up to be one of his best. Okja, a film that tackles topics such as animal activism, corporate greed and scientific ethics, is sure to bring several taboo discussions to the table. With the help of great actors such as Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun, and Train To Busan's Choi Woo-shik, #Okja is showing tremendous amounts of potential.

'We Needed A Miracle'

"We needed a miracle" are the first words you hear in the trailer, followed by a visual of the animal we'll grow to love: Okja. "And then we got one," Swinton continues, as we learn what she actually means. Bong Joon-ho's newest film will tackle a sore subject for those who love meat (or consumerism in general). With hopes of selling miracles and fantasies, large industries throw products at us, and we indulge them by buying them nonstop. Seeing as the film is directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, I'm sure his vision will be one that surreptitiously creeps up on you when you least expect it.

What A Cast

It makes me feel giddy inside just knowing that Tilda Swinton and Bong Joon-Ho are working together again. Plus, we get to see Glenn, I mean, #StevenYeun on screen again. Though the film hasn't yet been released, I can tell that it will rely on an ensemble cast filled with extravagant personalities. From Paul Dano and Steven Yeun's animal activists to Tilda Swinton's money-driven Lucy Mirando, Okja will offer a cinematic experience that you won't quickly forget.

Take a look at what Steven Yeun and Giancarlo Esposito had to say about working with Bong Joon-ho:

If Okja is a live-action Miyazaki film, sign me up! Let's hope that Okja delivers a story that will touch our hearts and maybe change our eating habits.

Watch the trailer for Okja:

Okja will be available for streaming on June 28, only on Netflix.