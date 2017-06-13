Frozen fans have something to look forward to this Christmas. Originally planned as an ABC TV special, Olaf's Frozen Adventure will now be shown in US theaters in front of Pixar's Coco, which has a November 22 release date.

#Disney's new Frozen short film will focus on #Olaf the snowman (Josh Gad) who, with the help of Sven the reindeer, sets off on a quest to find a suitable family tradition for Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Princess Anna (Kristen Bell). The sisters are celebrating their first holiday season together and because of their estranged past, never had the chance to start a true-blue family holiday tradition.

#Frozen fans now have their first look at what to expect from Olaf's Frozen Adventure (which will also be in 3D), as the official trailer just debuted on US television.

Judging by the wonderfully detailed trailer, you can understand just why John Lasseter (chief creative officer for Disney and #Pixar) and the Frozen filmmakers decided to show the 21-minute featurette on the big screen instead of the goggle box.

New Songs In Store

And yes, next to the cool, new winter holiday garb that Elsa and Anna are wearing, that is a new song you heard in the trailer — "When We're Together" — one of four original songs written for Olaf's Frozen Adventure by a new songwriting team — Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel. According to Lasseter, it's going to be a real tear-jerker, as it's a song about people coming together during the holiday season.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lasseter also emphasized that every Frozen-related story that fans have seen so far will culminate in Frozen 2, which is scheduled for a 2019 release.

He explains:

“In 'Frozen,' (the sisters) dearly loved each other but were separated, and now they’re back together and never going to close the doors again. But now what? What are they going to do with their first birthday? That’s 'Frozen Fever'. Now, they have their first holiday season together. [That’s 'Olaf’s Frozen Adventure'.] And then what? We go from there, and it fits in perfectly with 'Frozen 2'.”

Lasseter affirms that every Frozen story that is produced — from the shorts to the musical — is connected with the lives of Anna and Elsa. He tells Entertainment Weekly:

"You could sit and watch 'Olaf’s Frozen Adventure' and 'Frozen 2' as one big marathon. And it’s all in [Anna and Elsa’s] learnings. As we learn, they learn.”

The Snowman Cometh

But even though Frozen is "all about Anna and Elsa," Olaf is, of course, the undisputed star of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (it has his name on it). As seen from the trailer, all the fun will be seeing how the lovable snowman goes far and wide, asking people about their traditions and trying to understand as much as he can.

Lasseter has the best explanation on Olaf's affable charm:

"Olaf is one thousand percent enthusiastic and positive, but also one thousand percent naïve about everything. And he’s so much fun because of it. Every now and then, you create a character and you’re just like, ‘Oh, this is comic gold.’”

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure debuts in US theaters in front of Coco on November 22.

Will you watch Coco just to catch Olaf’s Frozen Adventure on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)