The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing at an incredibly fast pace, and the newest heroes we'll get to see join that world are #CloakandDagger, who are getting their own TV show at Freeform (formerly ABC Family).

The project had been relatively quiet ever since its announcement in April of 2016, until today. Deadline is reporting that #Marvel has officially cast its two young runaway superheroes and has revealed new descriptions for the characters:

Tandy Bowen/Dagger will be portrayed by Olivia Holt (Kickin' It):

"Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event."

Tyrone Johnson/Cloak will be portrayed by Aubrey Joseph (The Night Of, Run All Night):

"Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes Forever."

Both actors are young, which fits in line with the early years of their #comicbook counterparts. Marvel has shown it's widening its universe to younger actors, who have much more longevity in their roles. The character's story will be self-contained, however, at least for the foreseeable future:

"Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger follows the interracial romance between Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson who come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart — but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging."

Joe Pokaski - executive producer on Cloak & Dagger - shared his excitement about the project:

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy. When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe.”

Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb had this to say about the casting:

“Marvel is delighted to have found our 'Cloak & Dagger'. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles.”

I'm really excited for what Cloak & Dagger could bring to not only superhero media but to the audience as a whole. In the #comics, the characters have always tackled important issues such as racism and the struggles of teenagers living in the streets, problems that are plaguing our society today; so their presence on TV is a chance for Marvel to touch on those issues in a relatable and approachable way.

That's why I'm hoping that, through a thoughtful exploration of their storyline and a gre. t performance by these talented young actors, they're able to grow on television and eventually join the cinematic corner of the #MCU (which wouldn't be so hard, considering they're good friends with a certain famous wall-crawler). Who knows? Maybe Stan Lee could cameo.

The show will start production on February 14, 2017 and will be released sometime in 2018. Of course, we'll keep you updated.

