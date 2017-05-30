Multiple Grammy-Award Winner, Olivia Newton-John, the singer/actress best known for her role as Sandy on the popular musical #Grease, as well as pop hits such as "Hopelessly Devoted to You," announced on May 30, 2017 that she would be postponing further tour dates due to a recurrence of breast cancer. Newton-John had been experiencing severe back pain that was recently diagnosed as breast cancer that has metastasized to her sacrum.

The announcement, released via Facebook, continued with information on Newton-John's course of treatment:

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows. "I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” says Olivia Newton-John.

Celebrities and fans have already taken to Twitter and other social media to send the actress and singer their well-wishes.

2017 Logie Hall Of Fame inductee, Kerri-Anne Kennerly told Sunrise that Newton-John was her biggest supporter when she herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012:

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, she went to her out of her way to get my number. And every time she came back to Australia, every couple of weeks, she would text me or call me to see how I was going."

Crocodile Dundee star, Paul Hogan also spoke with Sunrise about his longtime friendship with Newton-John, calling the news "a tragedy."

Other celebrities called for healing and love:

Sending love, light and healing to my beautiful friend @olivianj who will absolutely beat this. https://t.co/m4Hdfynzk1 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 30, 2017

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and successfully battled the disease to become a breast cancer advocate. Her 2016 album, LIV ON, which combines the vocal and songwriting talents of Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman and SOCAN Award-winner Amy Sky, is a personal collection of songs about overcoming trauma, including Olivia Newton-John's battle with breast cancer and the loss of her sister, Rona, to brain cancer in 2013.

Let's hope Olivia Newton-John's journey to recovery is swift.

[Credit: Sunrise and LIV On]