It's finally coming. After six seasons and over 100 episodes, #OnceUponATime is finally delivering the long-awaited #musical episode. Hurrah! The delightful extravaganza isn't set to air until May 7 but fans have been gifted an early tease accompanying next week's promo for the background episode called 'The Black Fairy.' Though the preview is brief, it gives enough of a glance to get even the most hesitant of fans pumped and eager for what comes just shy of two weeks from now.

Recently co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz sat down for an interview with EW and spilled the beans on what fans can expect from the episode. They also revealed a bit about the songs themselves and how the musical episode will definitely flow organically with the show's current storyline.

First Off, Who's Singing?

During the musical episode 'A Song In Your Heart,' fans can expect to see the likes of Emma (Jennifer Morrison), Regina (Lana Parilla), Zelena (Rebecca Mader), Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin), Hook (Colin O'Donohue), Henry (Jared Gilmore), Charming (Josh Dallas) and many other townspeople of Storybrooke belt out seven original tunes composed by Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner, and #OUAT composer Mark Isham.

The songs, as stated by the creators, are suited to each character and will range from ballads to pure rock and roll. Some numbers will also take place in flashbacks - Hook's solo number and the Charming's duet - while others will feature in the current timeline.

How Will It Fit With The Episode?

The songs are designed to reveal character plots and keep the story moving forward. The episode will feature Emma's wedding to Captain Hook and as you can see above, the entire town and two very proud parents are more than elated to see their daughter's big day finally happen. According to Horowitz, when designing how the songs would properly fit, the crew took a delicate approach.

"Each song is constructed in a way that’s dealing with what’s going on with the characters and what’s going on with the story. We’re trying to move toward something. It builds to that wedding, which — like everything in the episode — we hope is filled with a few other surprises."

As for how the characters will deal with this sudden urge to reveal themselves in song, one has to wonder of the episode will follow the same style as Buffy The Vampire Slayer or be encapsulated in a dream like that of Grey's Anatomy. Thankfully, the creators were willing to at least clarify those details.

It’s not just like singing and nobody acknowledges that songs are happening. They definitely acknowledge that there is singing going on and that it’s an unusual development, because through the previous 130 episodes, there hasn’t been singing.

Are There Any Other Surprises In Store?

Other than the fact that this episode was long rumored not to even be happening, what other surprises are in store for the fans? When asked, the creators themselves said they were a bit shocked by some of the performances their cast members delivered, especially in the case of #GinniferGoodwin.

"About a month before, Ginny [Goodwin] kept saying, “Oh, I can’t sing, I can’t sing,” and then when we heard her voice, we were like, “Why did you lie to us?” So I went in thinking, “Well, every time she sings happy birthday, it sounds great,” but she kept saying she couldn’t sing, and then when we heard her, it was phenomenal."

Though Kitsis and Horowitz were willing to reveal some much needed info on the episode, there were still a couple of details they weren't yet ready to dish out to the public. One detail in particular was surrounding the mystery of whether or not #RobertCarlyle, who plays Rumple/Mr. Gold, will be stretching out his vocal chords as well.

"For that, we’ll have to wait until the musical airs!"

'Once Upon A Time's musical episode will air on May 7, 2017. Are you excited yet?

[Source: EW]