The mass exodus of cast can't slow the momentum of this beloved ABC series Once Upon A Time as it enters the stretch into its upcoming seventh season. Showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are amping up the anticipation by adding some lovely new faces into their realm of fantasy and enchantment.

As many are already aware, upon the shaky renewal of the show and the end of the penultimate sixth season, the majority of the cast departed the series. This included lead #JenniferMorrison who played the savior, Emma Swan, followed by Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie De Ravin, Rebecca Mader, and Jared Gilmore. The latter was recast with an older actor, The Walking Dead's Andrew J. West, taking on the mantle of Author and Heart of The Truest Believer, Henry Mills.

Andrew J. West took over the role of Henry Mills in the 6th Season finale of 'Once Upon A Time' [Credit: ABC]

Along with Andrew J. West and Alison Fernandez, Once Upon A Time has added the likes of Gabrielle Anwar (Burn Notice), Adelaide Kane (Reign), Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), Mekia Cox (Chicago Med), and Rose Reynolds (The World's End). Anwar and Ramirez have both been cast in series regular roles while the other three will only appear on a recurring basis.

The likelihood of one of these women playing Lucy's long-lost mother is pretty good, actually, especially considering how closely Alison Fernandez (Lucy) resembles Dania Ramirez. The Devious Maids' star's role and the rest of the new slew of actors are being kept under tight wraps, at least for now. As the summer rolls on, reveals about #OnceUponATime's upcoming seventh season will likely make their way to the surface.

Dania Ramirez in X-Men: The Last Stand [Credit: 2oth Century Fox]

Lana Parilla (Regina/Evil Queen), Colin O'Donoghue (Hook), and Robert Carlyle (Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold) are all set to reprise their roles when the series returns in the fall, though the nature of their return is also being kept closely guarded, but with a little more substance for fans to ponder about.

ABC released a somewhat official synopsis for #OnceUponATimeSeason7 when the show officially got the greenlight back in May and it showcased quite a few changes to the series other than the cast. For instance, the show will no longer take place in Storybrooke, Maine, at least as its main setting. It also revealed that there was a new curse that brought our beloved fairy-tale characters to our world once again and that Regina, Hook, and Rumple will all face new challenges in a world where they're no longer the people they once were.

Things change but love is forever [Credit: ABC]

Horowitz also recently revealed the first episode's title, 'Hyperion Heights.' While this may or may not be true, Hyperion does have some history behind it. In Greek mythology, Hyperion was one of the twelve Titan children of Gaia and Uranus. The show has touched upon mythology before; the fifth season included a main story arc that revolved around Hades, Hercules, and the Underworld. So this could be some hint as to where the show is headed and the theme of the show's reboot.

Jennifer Morrison has revealed she will return in the seventh season in a single episode, which has caused many fans to believe she will be killed in an official send-off for the character. Hopefully that's not the case when the show returns this fall. I don't think #OUAT fans could take it, after also losing so many fan favorites, to also lose their beloved Savior.

Once Upon A Time returns, moving to the new Fantasy Fridays, this fall on ABC.

