Each season of Orange Is the New Black takes the series to new levels whether it is the exceptional performances by the cast or touchy subject material. This season is no different as they take on a very serious set of storylines. This Netflix series might be considered a dramedy but it tends to sway in the drama direction this time around.

Note: Major spoilers for Orange Is the New Black's fifth season below!

As the group of empowering women fight for the injustices of the prison system including the death of their beloved friend Poussey (Samira Wiley), we as fans are taken on a three-day journey inside the prison riot. From start to finish, the season cycles through the inmates as they each deal differently with the current state of Litchfield. As we get a look into the lives of some of our prison's favorites, we also get stellar performances by a wide array of the cast. Below is a list of some of the most impactful scenes this season:

1. Suzanne Cordoning Off The Area In Cafeteria Where Poussey Died

Episode: "Pissters!" (Ep. 3)

Featuring: Uzo Aduba

At the end of last season we saw Suzanne had a tough time dealing with Poussey's death, and the finality of losing someone so close to her. Considering this season takes place right where last season left off, the characters are still grieving. The prison is still out of power since the inmate takeover so the only light in the cafeteria comes from candles. Suzanne and Maureen wander in, still battered and beaten, but Suzanne stops in her tracks when she sees fellow inmates walking the floor where Poussey died. She uses trays, cups, and anything else she can find to cordon off the "sacred" area while the cafeteria goes silent. As she puts candles in the center to honor Poussey, Brook joins her to sit in the center as her eyes fill with tears.

2. Suzanne’s Séance To Summon Poussey's Spirit

Episode: "Litchfield's Got Talent" (Ep. 4)

Featuring: Uzo Aduba, Emily Althaus, Kimiko Glenn, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Vicky Jeudy

Suzanne, Brook and Maureen remain in the sacred circle through Episode 4. When they hear mysterious noises, Suzanne decides they should perform a séance to summon Poussey's spirit as they believe she has unfinished business. Taystee, Cindy, and Janae join the trio even though they think the method is foolish. As Suzanne starts to get messages that seem to connect to Poussey, the group starts to question the practice. The scene shows the various ways the girls are grieving and to what degree they will go to find peace, even if that means Brook and Taystee arguing about who Poussey cared more about, a best friend or a girlfriend.

3. Taystee Interrupting Judy King's Statement To Make A Speech Of Her Own

Episode: "Sing It, White Effie" (Ep. 5)

Featuring: Danielle Brooks, Blair Brown, Adrienne C. Moore, Vicky Jeudy, Amanda Stephen

Taystee becomes the central character when it comes to the riot resolution, taking charge in creating and negotiating the demands. When she enlists Judy King to make a statement on the women's behalf, she changes her mind in front of the media and makes her own speech. Taystee wants justice for Poussey and hopes that her friend's tragic death at the hands of an untrained guard sends a clear message to the outside world. She doesn't want the media to focus on the antics from inside the prison being shared, she wants them to focus on the list of demands and how the prison system doesn't support women like her. Judy King cannot truly represent the women in Litchfield and because of that, she lets Judy go free after her tearful and heartbreaking plea.

4. The Emotional Flashback Explaining How Poussey and Taystee First Meet

Episode: "Flaming Hot Cheetos, Literally" (Ep. 6)

Featuring: Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley

In a surprise cameo, Samira Wiley finds herself back in Litchfield in the form of a heartwarming flashback detailing the moment Taystee and Poussey meet. Taystee is sitting in the library when she hears Poussey mimicking other inmates so Taystee joins in on the fun. The two instantly hit it off and what begins is a life-changing friendship.

5. Burning The Cheetos To Make A Bigger Point To MCC

Episode: "Flaming Hot Cheetos, Literally" (Ep. 6)

Featuring: Danielle Brooks, Taylor Schilling, Adrienne C. Moore, Vicky Jeudy, Amanda Stephen

MCC (Management and Correction Corporation, the company that runs Litchfield) agrees to some of the prisoners demands and delivers boxes of supplies, mostly Cheetos and tampons, to the prison. Seeing that they are not being taken seriously and the supplies are just a bribe, Taystee, Cindy, and Alison get help from Piper in collecting back the goods. They then dump them outside, in front of the media, and light the bags of Cheetos on fire. The action proves that they will not back down to MCC or the governor, turning the seriousness of the riot up a few notches.

6. Brook’s Beautiful Tribute To Poussey

Episode: "Full Bush, Half Snickers" (Ep. 7)

Featuring: Kimiko Glenn, Danielle Brooks, Taylor Schilling

Taystee and Piper feel the need to do something constructive so they decide to create a memorial for Poussey. The only legitimate idea comes from Brook, so they give her the freedom to build something in Poussey's honor. The memorial comes in the form of a new living library, rather than one room, books are hanging from the ceiling and stacked through the halls. The beautiful tribute to Poussey's love of books also allows Taystee and Brook to squash whatever tension they had for one another. In a touching moment, the two realize they both loved P, and she would want them to come together in this situation.

7. Daya’s Phone Call Regarding Her Daughter

Episode: "Tied to the Tracks" (Ep. 8)

Featuring: Dascha Polanco, Mary Steenburgen, Pablo Schreiber

As the negotiations between the inmates and MCC become more serious, someone need to step up and take responsibility for shooting the guard. Before Daya makes the critical decision to turn herself in, she looks back at her own life and the decisions her mother made, and decides she wants a better life for her daughter. Shooting the guard undoubtedly means more prison time and no chance at raising her daughter, so she contacts Pornstache's mother and tells her that she actually did have the baby in the hope that his mother would take her out of foster care and raise her. The scene showed a new maturity level for Daya, and raises the question of what will happen to her in the future.

8. Piscatella's Torturous Methods To Take Down Red

Episode: "The Reverse Midas Touch" (Ep. 10)

Featuring: Kate Mulgrew, Brad William Henke, Natasha Lyonne, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Laura Gomez, Lea DeLaria

After Piscatella sneaks into the prison, he takes a set of hostages including Nicky, Blanca, Boo, Piper, and Alex. When Red finds them bound and gagged, Piscatella finally has her where he wants her. The scene in the janitor's closet might be one of the most disturbing in the show's history. Piscatella looks to end the power struggle with Red and tortures her as he makes her closest friends watch. While debasing her, Piscatella uses a knife to cut of the top of her hair leaving her with a bloody and bald scalp as the rest of the women try to scream and break free. The harrowing scene along with the entire episode was directed by Laura Prepon, who plays Alex.

9. Suzanne's Search For The "Good Place"

Episode: "Breaking the Fiberboard Ceiling" (Ep. 11)

Featuring: Uzo Aduba, Adrienne C. Moore

After Lorna convinces Suzanne to stop taking her meds, Suzanne loses control and the girls find her on top of a bunk breaking holes in the ceiling. She is begging for someone to let her into the "good place," presumably heaven, as she doesn't want to be in her current predicament any longer. The girls are not equipped to deal with the situation but Cindy comes to the rescue and convinces her to take her medicine (which turns out to be lithium). It is clear that Suzanne needs routine and structure, something that the system has failed her in the past. She asks Cindy if by taking the medicine, it will make her "good" as she sadly has been lead to believe her mental illness is considered bad. Cindy eventually calms her down and in true Suzanne fashion, she requests Cindy sing her "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" to help her fall asleep.

10. Bayley’s Admittance To Poussey's Father

Episode: "Tattoo You" (Ep. 12)

Featuring: Alan Aisenberg, Thaddeus Daniels

Even though Poussey's death was a tragic accident, CO Bayley has taken full responsibility. He can't get on with his life without consequences so he tries to turn himself in and tries to kill himself, both of which fail. His last chance in atonement is apologizing to Poussey's father in person, but Mr. Washington states that Bayley's punishment is living with his actions for the rest of his life. This is just another example of how the prison system not only fails the inmates, but the under-qualified guards in charge of inmate safety, in this instance, it ruined two young and bright lives.

11. Piper Taking A Cue From Her Mom's Story And Proposing To Alex

Episode: "Tattoo You" (Ep. 12)

Featuring: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon

After Piper hears the story about how her mom fell in love with her dad, she realizes that she doesn't want to leave Alex's side (especially after their near death experience in the janitor's closet). "Through love and through pain" they have always been the loves of each other's lives so Piper proposes to Alex right away in the bunker. Agreeing that timing has never been their strong-suit, Alex says yes in what might be one of the only positives to come out of the riot.

12. Red Regaining Her Humanity

Episode: "Storm-y Weather" (Ep. 13)

Featuring: Kate Mulgrew, Brad William Henke

After taking Piscatella as their own hostage in the bunker at Red's request, she is on the hunt for payback but never seemed to have a fortified plan. Everyone can agree that Piscatella must pay for what he has done in his past and the treatment to the current Litchfield inmates, but it should not be in their hands. Red regains her humanity when she decides to let Piscatella go free, there is enough evidence in her mind to prosecute him later. Piscatella leaves just as armed guards are storming the prison, and just like every other guard who steps foot in those halls, they act before they think. One guard shots a pepper bullet right at Piscatella's head as he enters the hallway which ends up killing him.

13. Waiting For The Final Showdown Hand-In-Hand

Episode: "Storm-y Weather" (Ep. 13)

Featuring: Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Adrienne C. Moore, Danielle Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Selenis Leyva, Laura Gomez

The season's last 10 minutes is one of the most heart-pounding sequences in the series. As Taystee comes face to face with Piscatella ultimately breaks down, letting go of all the emotions she has felt the past three days. The action then causes the scene with Red above but all of their actions still have consequences. SWAT members are still looking for them as they are the last inmates in the prison and the location of their underground pool hideout is no longer a secret. The anxiety occurring throughout the ending can be felt as strongly as if you were standing alongside the characters. As the doorway is blown off they continue to stand hand-in-hand, a united front with a hold on their dignity even as they await what lies on the other side of the door, and with that we have a year to find out what happens next.

Many of the above scenes will have a lasting impact on the future of these characters, as well as on us fans. The riot alone has left the prison uninhabitable as the inmates have been split up to go who knows where. One thing is for sure, we have a lot of time to sit and theorize about what's next for the inmates.

