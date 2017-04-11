Cruelly leaving us on an epic cliff hanger, the Season 4 finale of Orange is the New Black left all of us gripping the edge of our seats wondering if Daya, the resident good girl-turned-bad, pulled the trigger on Corrections Officer Thomas Humphrey.

Now, with the fresh release of the #OrangeIsTheNewBlack Season 5 Trailer, we're one step closer to discovering whether she did or not — and it doesn't look good for Daya.

'Orange is the New Black' [Credit: Netflix]

The Orange is the New Black Season 5 Trailer Picks Up Where Season 4 Left Off

The Orange is the New Black Season 5 Trailer seems to continue just where we left off at the end of the Season 4 finale. Here we follow Piper and Alex as they march through the corridors of Lichfield, determined to stay out of trouble and naturally, finding themselves walking straight into the Litchfield ladies riot, which has a gun-wielding Daya standing right at its center.

The Gun Is Fired, And A Body Hits The Ground - But Who's?

'Orange is the New Black' [Credit: Netflix]

Deciding to avoid the riot altogether, Alex pulls Piper away, the music reaches and almost unbearable crescendo, the shouts and screams of the inmates reaches an intolerable pitch and we hear a desperate Daya shouting "I need you to be quiet! I need you to be quiet!" Before helplessly muttering "Goddam it!"

Then, we're left with just the audio of a gunshot, and the sound of a body hitting the floor. So did she go through with it — did Daya pull the trigger? Judging be the trailer's audio alone, it sounds highly likely, but would the OITNB writers give a plot point as huge as this away this early in the game?

'Orange is the New Black' [Credit: Netflix]

Could the sound of the body hitting the floor actually be Daya's as another correctional officer shoots her down instead? Argh! Roll on June 9th for the Season 5 premiere so that all of our questions can be answered!