It's been a whole year since we were last thrown in lock up with the women of Litchfield Penitentiary, but start stripping down, inmate, because your next sentence is about to begin!

Now in its fifth season, Jenji Kohan's mammoth #Netflix hit, #OrangeistheNewBlack shows no signs of slowing down, and if the Season 4 finale was an indication of where the next 13 episodes of the series are headed then we can expect another awesome, emotion and exciting ride.

But before you launch into the next offering from our favorite crims, can you even remember what happened in Season 4 of Orange is the New Black? Yeah, I didn't think so. Ahead of Season 5, here's a brief look at where we left all the main characters of Orange of The New Black as last season ended:

Daya And The Majority Of The Inmates

'Orange is the New Black' [Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix]

There's no chance of forgetting this cliffhanger! As Season 4 drew to a close, Taystee rallied the inmates of Litchfield to take a stand after Caputo failed to mentioned Poussey's name or the fact that she was murdered during his televised announcement. When the inmates surrounded Judy King — who was about to be released — a startled CO Humphrey's pulled out his concealed gun, but before he could shoot anyone, Maritza pushes him over and the gun was picked up by Daya. The season ended with Daya ordering the COs to the ground, holding them at gun point while the other inmates cheered her on.

There were a lot of difference characters tied up in this scene, including:

Taystee, Watson, Black Cindy, Alison and the majority of 'the black girls.'

Maritza, Flaca, Flores, Ruiz, Daya and the majority of 'Spanish Harlem.'

Skinhead Helen, Kasey, Jennifer, Brandy and many of the 'white pride movement.'

Angie, Leanne, Judy King, Red, Freida and other members of 'the suburbs.'

COs Humphreys and McCullough

The group passed Piper and Alex in the hall as they burned all the notes with Aydin's name on them, but the pair didn't join the group.

Caputo

Caputo was last seen answering questions from the press after making his announcement about Poussey's death.

Piscatella

Following Poussey's death, Piscatella immediately began trying to claim that Poussey's death was her own fault as she was attacking COs, however Caputo saw through his story, blamed him for the escalation of the protest, and sent him home. After Caputo told Piscatella there would be an investigation into Poussey's death, he also alluded to an incident involving Piscatella while he worked at a men's high security prison which forced him to transfer to Litchfield.

Aleida

After being released for good behavior, Aleida attempted to find her way in a fast-paced world that wasn't slowing down to offer her a hand. Last we saw she was jobless and staying with Margarita, the new girlfriend of her former partner, Cesar. Aleida was watching Caputo's announcement about the death at the prison, and because he never mentioned the inmates name she worried the victim could be her daughter, Daya.

Linda Ferguson

'Orange is the New Black' [Credit: Netflix]

Caputo's girlfriend and the Director of Purchasing for MCC (Management & Correction Corporation, the private company who manages Litchfield) appeared in the finale to support Caputo during his announcement, however she was last seen using the inmate's bathroom as the riot starts outside.

Doggett ("Pennsatucky") and CO Coates

At the end of Season 4 Coates and Doggett talked in the kitchen after placing screens around Poussey's body with Big Boo. Coates admitted he'll probably quit his job to protect Doggett from him because he still fells the urge to assault her again, which Doggett agreed was for the best.

Nicky and Morello

After Nicky's return to Litchfield following her stint in max security, Season 4 ended with her admitting to Morello that although she was now clean again after her relapse, she was a junkie. Nicky's feelings for Morello were also made clear, however she was turned down by Morello, who admitted that she was scared she was screwing up her relationship with her husband Vince due to her paranoia issues.

Soso

Last we saw of Soso she deeply emotional over Poussey's death and wasted on hooch. She was also the one who found Suzanne under the bookshelf after she tried to kill herself in a similar manner to how Poussey died.

Sophia and Gloria

After Sophia's release from the SHU, she was seen outside in the sun with Gloria, the pair discussing what the effect of Poussey's death will be.

Suzanne ("Crazy Eyes") and Kukudio

Both Suzanne and Kukudio ended up in the medical ward in the Season 4 finale. Kukudio was recovering from the injuries she received after offering to fight Suzanne, and Suzanne sustained minor injuries when she tried to recreate Poussey's death in the library. Despite their fraught relationship through Season 4, there were hints of reconcillation in the finale.

Orange is the New Black Seasons 1 - 5 are available on Netflix now.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Orange is the New Black Season 5? Tell me in the comments below!