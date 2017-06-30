Five seasons in and Netflix's Orange Is the New Black continues to guide us through the hard-knock lives of its Litchfield Penitentiary inmates. And as always, the most recent addition to the series came with its fair share of surprises and shocks. If you need a reminder, here's the trailer below:

However, while we welcomed back our favorite rioting ladies back with open arms this June, it was often their exceptional childhood counterparts that stood out among the crowd. Here's a breakdown of the most notable young characters that we saw in the flashbacks in Season 5, as well as the rest of the series:

1. Dasany Kristal Gonzalez As Daya Diaz

If you mistook 14-year-old Daya Diaz for the adult actress upon first glance, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. Practically made of the same flesh and blood, the teenage actress playing the Litchfield inmate is actually Dascha Polanco's own daughter.

Other acting credits: None

2. Journee Brown As Janae Watson

In the past, we've seen Orange Is the New Black take us on flashbacks to Janae's criminal past but Season 5 went even further back to her teen years. Extremely intelligent, we saw her young self — played by acting newcomer Journee Brown — visit a prestigious prep school and quickly come to terms with just how much the color of her skin denies her in terms of education.

Other acting credits: None

3. Mia Sinclair Jenness As Frieda Berlin

Fifth grader Mia Sinclair Jenness took on the role of young Frieda Berlin — her resourceful, adult version is played by Dale Soules in #OrangeIsTheNewBlack. In Season 5, we see the young Girl Scout repeatedly try to impress her survivalist father, who believes in an imminent war between the Russians and the United States.

Other acting credits: Hotel Transylvania 2 and Sesame Street

4. Xenia Leblanc As Galina 'Red' Reznikov

Red had been a stalwart of the series from the moment the show began and finally, we caught a glimpse of the Russian's pre-USA life back in Mother Russia. Played by St. Petersburg native Xenia Leblanc — a youthful, disillusioned 20-something factory worker in the Soviet Union — her subtitled scenes showed Reznikov rebelling against the system way before she was Litchfield's baddest bitch.

Other acting credits: Broken English

5. Melanie Hinkle As Carrie 'Big Boo' Black

Back in Season 3, we met the pint-sized Boo and looked on as she struggled with society's conservative view on gender and femininity from a young age, uttering perhaps one of the most poignant quotes of the series:

"I refuse to be invisible, Daddy. Not for you, not for Mom, not for anybody."

Unlike many of the other tiny tots, Melanie Hinkle does have a few acting credits under her belt and at the time of filming, she was actually in her 20s.

Other acting credits: The Carrie Diaries, One Life to Live, Unrelated, Girls, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Truth Slash Fiction, Happyish, Difficult People

6. Teresa Ting As Mei Chang

Inmate Chang gave no fucks about anything or anyone and her younger counterpart — played by the fearless Teresa Ting — is pretty much the same. Scorned by her suitor ahead of an arranged marriage, the Chinese immigrant's grudge eventually bubbled over and manifested itself into the ultimate revenge. It was delicious.

Other acting credits: Bull, She Has a Name

7. Carla Oudin As Nicky Nichols

Long before she had eyeballs the sizes of saucepans and tried to get as many inmates as possible to shag her, Nicky was once the epitome of innocence. Neglected by her selfish mother Marka Nichols for most of her life, we witnessed a heart-wrenching flashback in Season 3 that saw the tiny, little girl making her mom breakfast and a card for Mother's Day — an adorable gesture that goes entirely unnoticed.

Other acting credits: Trainwreck

8. Kristin Parker As Norma Romano

Way before she became a mute inmate, '70s Norma was living her best life as a hippie, and was all about spreading love and wearing flower garlands around her fiery lid. In the scenes with Kristin Parker, we see her marry a spiritual guru and join his bonkers polygamous cult, a move that — years down the line — she would go on to regret after acknowledging that he is a manipulator and false prophet.

Other acting credits: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, Matza Pizza, Split

9. Clare Foley As Piper Chapman

During Season 2, we finally met the young Piper Chapman in a episode directed by Jodie Foster. Chatting about what that was like, the teenage revealed:

"It was a great experience! I love the set. The episode I was on was directed by Jodie Foster, so that was an amazing experience for me. We got to talk a little bit. She’s super nice. We had a laugh about being in a similar situation. She gave great advice, like any director would, but we talked about it a little."

Over the season, we see a number of flashbacks from Piper's childhood, all focusing on her complicated past. Notably, we see her discover that her father is having an affair and tells her mother, only to have her completely ignore the information.

Other acting credits: Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Sinister, Very Good Girls, Girls, Do No Harm, Before I Sleep, Every Secret Thing, Mistress America, Southpaw, Little Men, Gotham

10. Ella Hampton As Brook Soso

Prison life has always been pretty tough on Soso and after dealing with the death of her girlfriend Poussey, she spends most of Season 5 in a bottomless pit of grief. However, while the adult inmate is played by Kimiko Glen, her younger counterpart is brought to life by TV newcomer Ella Hampton, who has no previous roles.

In the final episode of Season 3, we see a tiny Brook growing up in an incredibly strict household, where her overbearing mother insists that she excels at everything.

Other acting credits: None

11. Oona Laurence As Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett

Oona Laurence had already quite the acting resumé before she landed Orange Is the New Black. Playing Doggett at a young age, we saw her mother Debbie using her kid to get more welfare money by making her gulp down Mountain Dew — the effect would result in a sugar high that made the officials think she had ADHD. And then, to make matters worse, the terrible woman told her 10-year-old daughter that men would expect sex of her.

Other acting credits: A Little Game, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, I Smile Back, Lamb, The Grief of Others, Southpaw, Damsel, Little Boxes, Blindspot, Bad Moms, Pete's Dragon, The Beguiled

12. Nyeema Carter As Cindy 'Black Cindy' Tova Hayes

Cindy Hayes was not always the Litchfield Queen of Sass that we know her as and her childhood flashbacks tell a completely different story. In Season 3, we see a young Cindy — played by Nyeema Carter — being scolded at the dinner table for eating from her plate during prayer.

Other acting credits: Crashing

Oh, and this:

13. Taliyah Whitaker As Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren

Udo Aduba won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014 for her role of Suzanne. As a result, it was only fitting that the show-runners found an exceptional young lady to play her in the flashback scenes.

In her childhood scenes, we learn that the little girl was adopted by a childless couple when she was around 5-years-old. Soon after, her parents have a biological daughter who Suzanne develops a close connection with from the outset. However, due to her severe social and learning difficulties, she encounters many obstacles growing up and is often seen as "weird" by other children.

Other acting credits: Wallykazam!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Pimp, Roxanne Roxanne, The Incredible Jessica James, Finding Her

14. Alison Pena As Maria Ruiz

Jessica Pimentel plays the adult, no-nonsense Maria Ruiz and in Season 4, we get an insight into her days as a child. In a flashback set on her fifth birthday, it turns out that her father is a prominent member of a drug ring.

Young Maria is played by Alison Pena, who has no previous acting credits.

Other acting credits: None

Which was your favorite young inmate backstory?