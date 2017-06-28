Have you ever wanted to relive the moments of Ash Ketchum meeting Pikachu, or the time when he caught his friends Bulbasaur and Charmander? What about the time when Jigglypuff drew on Misty, Brock and Pikachu's faces after she sang them to sleep?

That has all changed with the new HD release of the original '90s #Pokemon anime that has captivated fans for 20 years. While the re-release episodes are higher quality than the standard definition offered through streaming services such as Netflix, they aren't quite remastered. Thankfully, the new episodes for purchase are truly remastered versions of the original series.

You Can Now Watch Pikachu Electrocute Team Rocket In 1080p

While the new episodes do remain in their original 4x3 format,they still give you a great look at what you are wanting to see, and even the teams antics as they constantly foil Team Rockets plans for global domination. You can check out the trailer below.

How Many Pokémon Episodes Were Remastered?

Jigglypuff and the legendary marker of doom. 'Pokémon' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Fans who are looking to purchase the series can expect a solid 52 episodes spread across 13 seasons. This means there's quite a bit of an adventure to be had for those fans who want to watch as much Pokémon as they can.

Where Can You Find The Pokémon HD Collections And How Much Do The Seasons Cost?

Pikachus dancing out of excitement. 'Pokémon' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

For those who prefer to use streaming devices such as your Kindle or your Amazon Firestick, you can head on over to Amazon's website and buy the newly released HD season here.

A purchase from the Google Play Store will allow you to play your show across multiple streaming devices that can access the Google TV & Movies app.

Even iTunes has the series, all you have to do is head on over to the iTunes store purchase, download, and get to watching!

Last, but not least — the price. Each season is $21.99 or $1.99 per episode. If this is a price you are willing to pay, you can get yourself watching the series in 1080p for the first time ever.

What was your favorite episode from the original Pokémon series? Let us know in the comments!