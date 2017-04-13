Last summer, Orlando Bloom shocked and delighted us in equal measure when he dropped his pants and let his manhood ride free while paddle-boarding and enjoying some lovely sunshine on a Sardinian beach.

Months on, and despite the fact that his relationship with Katy Perry is no more, the delightful image of the Pirates Of TheCaribbean actor's one-eyed snake slithering into view is still very much ingrained in our minds.

*clicks on Orlando Bloom worldwide trend* pic.twitter.com/fxhlODkQ4p — TmarTn (@TmarTn) August 4, 2016

And now, in a recent interview with Elle UK, #OrlandoBloom has finally addressed the uproar that his exposed dangler caused all around the world back in August 2016. Discussing the holiday picture that broke the internet far more effectively that Kim Kardashian's bulging derriere on the front of Paper magazine, he admitted how he found the response "extremely surprising." He then added:

"I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free. What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!"

Since, it appears that Orlando has somewhat learned his lesson and has kept his lower garments firmly attached to his body whenever he's spent a relaxing day at the seaside — but then again, who knows what this summer might bring? Only time will tell.

In the meantime though, we're just glad he can see the funny side of the whole exposed peen fiasco and can take it in his stride.

