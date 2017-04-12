Back in March, we learned that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were taking some "loving space" apart from each other — in other words, they were no longer an item after a year of canoodling on various beaches of the world. And when the tragic news broke out, both stars kept their silence, leaving their joint representative to issue the following statement instead:

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Then, while her ex kept his lips sealed on the matter, Katy Perry did the typical break-up thing and made herself feel like a Queen with a drastic hair cut. To the surprise of many, she then took a very mature stance and posted this positive Tweet about the split:

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all! — Katy Perry (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Now though, it appears that Orlando has also piped up about the past relationship, reiterating that he also has nothing but nice things to say about his former girlfriend. In a recent interview with Elle UK, he said:

"We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

It's a lesson that he's clearly learned from his tough break-up from supermodel Miranda Kerr back in 2013, with whom he has a 6-year-old son. Speaking about co-parenting and maintaining that relationship without any animosity, Bloom also said:

"With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well."

Way to go guys — what a refreshing take on relationships in 2017.

Would you be able to be friends with an ex?

[Credit: Capitol Records/Red Hill]

(Source: Elle)