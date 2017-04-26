Last year, a batch of paparazzi pictures surfaced that revealed #OrlandoBloom completely nude, paddle-boarding while on vacation with Katy Perry. The photos, of course, went viral.

A year later, Bloom himself has finally addressed the infamous photos. He recently made an appearance on BBC 1 Radio to promote his new spy-thriller, Unlocked. There, the controversial subject came up.

As the conversation unfolded, Bloom was asked by the interviewer if he had a problem with taking off his clothes in movies. As it turns out, he doesn't. Not one bit:

"I'm not really worried about getting my bits and bobs out. It's fine."

With that revelation, the conversation naturally turned toward the leaked nude photos. Naturally, the actor is a bit tired of having to address the topic, as he revealed he had moved past the controversy:

"It's been talked about so much. I'm over it already."

Orlando Bloom in 'The Hobbit' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

After being told that "paddle-boarding" was one of the most popular search terms on the interwebs about him, Bloom jokingly replied that because of him, his son now had a lot to live up to:

"My poor son—he's got a lot to live up to [...] I broke the internet!"

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time he's talked about the matter. During an interview with Elle UK, Bloom revealed that, unfortunately, he wasn't aware the pictures were being taken at the time:

"I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days with nothing around us. So I had a moment of feeling free ... What can I tell you?"

Orland Bloom's responses indicate he's more than ready to stop talking about it already and be allowed to move on. But at least he's keeping a sense of humor about it, and it's good to see that he can take it in stride.

[Source. BBC Radio 1, Elle UK]