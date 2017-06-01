Orphan Black Season 5 is just over a week away, but BBC America have already dropped some shocking footage. The past four seasons have had their share of blood spilled during the battle between the sestras and the many shady figures who seek to control them— and from the looks of this scene, Season 5 is going to be as violent as ever.

I hope you're sitting down, because what you're about to see involves Helena, her trusty old blade, and a murdered clone.

Check it out below:

Return Of The Killer Clone

I know what you're thinking: What the hell is Helena doing in a church, muttering extremist biblical rhetoric and gutting people like fish? The last time we saw her on #OrphanBlack she was pregnant and living off the land in her woodland hideout. Has Helena ditched the baby bump for a blade and made a frightening comeback as the Killer Clone? This just doesn't add up.

There are a few key clues as to what's going on here. First of all, there's Helena's creepy little catchphrase: "I will cleanse them from this earth". Does this sound like the kind of nonsense Helena would still be spurting? Then there's her old fish knife and signature collared dress.

So what does this mean? Well, it's more than likely that this scene is not reality. It may very well be a flashback, considering Helena's homicidal history. There were four unfortunate victims on her hit list back when she was trying to eradicate every clone she could find. We saw Katja get taken out in America, but there were three other clones who Helena killed (presumably) in Europe: Janika, Aryanna and Danielle. There's a good chance that Helena is remembering the experience of killing one of them.

However, that still doesn't explain why her target is dressed, as Felix would say, in a "Ukrainian folk costume". Not to mention the out-of-character, shocked look on Helena's face— it's no secret that Helena isn't afraid to spill a little blood. This would indicate that this scene might just be a dream sequence. Her psyche has created an environment that's full of familiar imagery from her old life, and the clone she just killed is her twin sister, Sarah.

Don't worry, though— if this really is a dream sequence or even a flashback, then Sarah is still in Helena's good books, alive. Let's hope she doesn't have any more traumatic nightmares; all that stress is bad for the babies!

What are your thoughts on this Orphan Black Season 5 scene?