Now, since Tony Stark is clearly far too flashy to have kept the existence of a new Iron Man armor secret for long, it's no real surprise that we've already caught some fleeting glimpses of the new suit that we'll be seeing in #SpiderManHomecoming this summer. What is perhaps a little more surprising, however, is the fact that we haven't yet had the chance to take a full and proper look at the thing, despite the movie hitting theaters in just a few short months (and its merchandise set to hit stores even sooner).

Thankfully, though, we can always rely on the kindness (or, at least, the commercial expectations and promotional needs) of toy manufacturers. And, as such:

We Have Our Best Look Yet At Iron Man's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Armor — As An Action Figure

[Credit: Hot Toys]

That's right. Thanks to the folks over at Hong Kong's Hot Toys (makers of high-end action figures and the like), we now have our best look yet at just what Iron Man's new armor will look like. And, as it turns out, it's — pretty much the same as his old armor, only with a whole lot more silver in it.

Of course, the suit will inevitably hit a slightly different pleasure center for fans of #Marvel's Ultimate comic books, seeing as it bears more than a passing resemblance to that universe's Iron Man armor — though the fact that it remains distinctly "#MCU-y" is probably for the best.

After all, an entire generation has grown up expecting Iron Man to look a certain way, and there's a pretty solid argument that the #SonyPictures-produced Spider-Man: Homecoming isn't the place to start entirely defying expectations.

That being said, of course, the new suit does look pretty darned cool. Which is nice.

