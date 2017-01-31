The 89th Academy Awards are around the corner. The prestigious ceremony will celebrate the best #movies of 2016 and while #Hollywood’s top actors, directors and screenwriters will be in the spotlight, between the awards and speeches several fantastic musical acts will take the stage.

But these aren't just any performances. This is the #Oscars and it inspires live spectacles that have a habit of making their own memorable marks on pop culture.

Let's take a look back at 10 such breathtaking live performances from Academy Awards history that awed audience around the world and no doubt inspired more than a few we'll see this year.

10. "For Your Eyes Only"

Performed By: Sheena Easton

Sheena Easton Ceremony: Oscars, 1982

This electrifying performance by Sheena Easton combined the theme song of the #JamesBond movie For Your Eyes Only with a fantastic 007 set piece. Lasers, swords, machine guns and smoke were just a few of the elements from this spectacle that made this performance one to remember.

9. "Skyfall"

Performed By: Adele

Adele Ceremony: Oscars, 2013

James Bond's charm seems to affect the Oscars telecast quite often and 2013 was no exception. Adele conquered 85th Academy Awards with her mesmerizing voice, singing her Oscar-winning song, "Skyfall."

8. "It's Hard Out Here For A Pimp"

Performed By: Three 6 Mafia and Taraji P. Henson

Three 6 Mafia and Taraji P. Henson Ceremony: Oscars, 2006

Remember when rap group Three 6 Mafia won the Oscar for Best Original Song and performed one of the most energy-packed performances in Oscars history? "It's Hard Out Here For A Pimp" is the theme song of 2005's Hustle & Flow and this live performance was like nothing that had ever been seen on the Oscars stage before.

7. "Ben"

Performed By: Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Ceremony: Oscars, 1973

A young #MichaelJackson captivated audiences around the world with his performance of "Ben," at the 1973 Oscars. It's one of many live performances that propelled the legendary artist's star even higher and helped secure his reign as the King of Pop.

6. "Al Otro Lado Del Rio"

Performed By: Antonio Banderas and Carlos Santana

Antonio Banderas and Carlos Santana Ceremony: Oscars, 2005

The first song completely in Spanish ever to be nominated for an Academy Award, "Al Otro Lado Del Rio" eventually won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2005. Before winning the award, Carlos Santana and Antonio Banderas gave us a beautiful live rendition of the award-winning song.

5. "Lost Stars"

Performed By: Adam Levine

Adam Levine Ceremony: Oscars, 2015

Adam Levine's "Lost Stars" is from the movie Begin Again starring Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley. His emotional performance at 2015's Oscars was one of the ceremony's main highlights that year.

4. "Everything Is Awesome"

Performed By: Tegan and Sara, The Lonely Island

Tegan and Sara, The Lonely Island Ceremony: Oscars, 2015

Yes! Yes! YES! Everything is incredibly awesome when The Lego Movie takes over the Oscars. Unique and totally, well, awesome! You can't deny how catchy the song is and the performance was, no question, one of the best in the history of the Oscars. Plus it included a monster metal moment from #Batman! Awesome indeed.

3. "Dreamgirls Medley"

Performed By: Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce

Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce Ceremony: Oscars, 2007

Dreamgirls was a sensation at the time of its release, and most of the praise was due to Jennifer Hudson's amazing performance in the movie. She brought the heat again alongside #Beyonce at 2007's Oscars, completely owning the stage.

2. "The Sound Of Music" Medley

Performed By : Lady Gaga

: Lady Gaga Ceremony: Oscars, 2015

Is there anything #LadyGaga can't do? The modern queen of pop delivered an outstanding medley performance of "The Sound Of Music" at the 2015 Oscars as tribute to the silver screen legend who starred in the original musical masterpiece, Julie Andrews.

1. "Three Coins In The Fountain"

Performed By: Dean Martin

Dean Martin Ceremony: Oscars, 1955

The singer of "Sway," "Ain't That A Kick In The Head," and "Mambo Italiano" performed "Three Coins In The Fountain" at the 1955 Oscars. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1954 and continues to impress today.

What is your favorite Oscars performance? Let me know in the comments below!