The first Paddington was a surprise treat in 2014. The film wasn't highly anticipated, but it was a a relatively huge hit, and a charming, funny story. StudioCanal soon started production on a sequel, and now the first teaser trailer for the family-friendly sequel has dropped in all its adorable, furry glory.

First 'Paddington 2' Teaser Trailer

This first teaser doesn't give us too many details about the plot of the film besides the fact that Paddington will continue to be goofy and lovable. (So it's a lot like the first trailer for the original film.) That line "one small bear will scale new heights of adventure", offers practically no indication of what the film will be about.

But the tone of the trailer is all we really need, as it promises a continuation of all the elements we loved in the first movie.

Most of the original cast is set to return, including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Julie Walters and Madeleine Harris. Director Paul King returned to helm the sequel as well.

There will also be some new additions to the cast. Hugh Grant (Love Actually, Florence Foster Jenkins) is portraying "a vain local celebrity who has fallen from fame" and Brendan Gleeson (who played Mad Eye Moody in the Harry Potter films) is playing the "notorious criminal ‘Knuckles’ McGinty."

Paddington 2 is in theaters in the UK on November 10th, 2017, and it opens in the US on January 12, 2018.

What did you think of this trailer for Paddington 2? Discuss below!