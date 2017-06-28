The creator of the beloved children's character Paddington Bear has tragically passed away at the age of 91. Confirmed by his publisher Harper Collins, Michael Bond passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 27 following a short illness.

Michael Bond published his very first book titled A Bear Called Paddington in 1958. The book told the story of a bear from Peru who travels to London to create a new home in the iconic city. Following the success of the Paddington Bear, Bond's creativity sparked a large book series, a television program and a successful film in 2014, which will be followed by a sequel this year.

The Chief Executive Officer of HarperCollins said Michael Bond was, "one of the great children's writers," who has left "one of the great literary legacies of our time."

Michael Bond's Successful Career

Michael Bond was born in 1926 in the town of Newbury. His career began at the #BBC as a cameraman for the show Blue Peter. The idea to write stories about a bear came about when Bond saw a teddy bear sitting in a shop window on his way home from work in 1956, inspiring him to write a collection of books for young children. Over 35 million Paddington Bear books have been sold across the globe. His most recent book, Paddington's Finest Hour, was published in April 2017.

Michael Bond's Obituary

Executive publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books, Ann-Janine Murtagh, has remembered Michael Bond by saying:

"A true gentleman, a bon viveur, the most entertaining company and the most enchanting of writers. "He will be forever remembered for his creation of the iconic Paddington, with his duffle coat and wellington boots, which touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations."

StudioCanal has paid tribute to Michael Bond by posting an emotional video montage on Twitter, saying he will be missed by many.

Today is a very sad day. Michael Bond CBE will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ZoCb5sU2V9 — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 28, 2017

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry remembered Bond by calling him a charming and lovable man.

So sorry to hear that Michael Bond has departed. He was as kindly, dignified, charming & lovable as the immortal Paddington Bear he gave us — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) June 28, 2017

David Walliams has shared his memories with Michael Bond by remembering his dazzling wit and how he was a perfect gentleman.

I had the great pleasure of spending time with #MichaelBond A dazzling wit & perfect gentleman. On meeting him I realised he was #Paddington — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 28, 2017

Michael Bond will be missed truly by everyone worldwide. What is your favorite Paddington Bear story?