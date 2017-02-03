At this point, we're pretty accustomed to seeing Pamela Anderson baring her bod for the entire world to gawk at but her recent pics are certainly a departure from all of that.

Towards the end of January, the #Baywatch icon attended a gala in Paris and made everyone's jaws drop into a deep crevice of disbelief. The 49-year-old had ditched her aggressive smoky eye, frosted pink lips and bleached-out hair for a fresh-faced, natural look and looked absolutely phenomenal. Check out her unrecognizable self, stepping out in a stunning Vivienne Westwood gown, below:

.@pamfoundation wears Vivienne Westwood AW17/18 to 'The Best Award Gala 40th Edition' in Paris. pic.twitter.com/V6bMtaPZ3e — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) January 30, 2017

Usually, we're used to seeing Pammie parading around the place looking like the bride of Chucky with a rogue boob hanging out so we welcome this minimal look with open arms.

Pamela Anderson se ha hecho un cambio de cara tan fuerte que ya no parece Pamela Anderson... un caso ms de "no s quin eres". #LALALANDVIP pic.twitter.com/9u4FiTXy9O — Cazamariposas (@cazamariposastv) January 24, 2017

Although Pam has flaunted countless beauty and fashion looks over her time in the Hollywood limelight of 30 years, I think we can all agree that it's her most dramatic transformation yet. Serving old Hollywood realness in the best possible way.

Do you dig Pam's new, minimal look?