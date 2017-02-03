At this point, we're pretty accustomed to seeing Pamela Anderson baring her bod for the entire world to gawk at but her recent pics are certainly a departure from all of that.
Towards the end of January, the #Baywatch icon attended a gala in Paris and made everyone's jaws drop into a deep crevice of disbelief. The 49-year-old had ditched her aggressive smoky eye, frosted pink lips and bleached-out hair for a fresh-faced, natural look and looked absolutely phenomenal. Check out her unrecognizable self, stepping out in a stunning Vivienne Westwood gown, below:
Usually, we're used to seeing Pammie parading around the place looking like the bride of Chucky with a rogue boob hanging out so we welcome this minimal look with open arms.
See more:
- NSFW: Celebrate Pamela Anderson's Sensual Revolution With Her Most Erotic On Screen Moments
- 7 Big Hollywood Careers That Began in Porn
- 'Deadpool' To 'Spectre': Best Movie Sex Scenes You Need To Watch Right Now
Although Pam has flaunted countless beauty and fashion looks over her time in the Hollywood limelight of 30 years, I think we can all agree that it's her most dramatic transformation yet. Serving old Hollywood realness in the best possible way.
Catch #PamelaAnderson later on in the year in Baywatch, surfing into theatres on May 27, 2017:
Do you dig Pam's new, minimal look?