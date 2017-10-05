With New York Comic Con set to go down this weekend, several panels are scheduled to take place with one in particular poised to steal the show. Netflix's highly anticipated Marvel series is going to be decidedly absent at the event this year.

After the unspeakable events that occurred in Las Vegas earlier this week, Marvel and Netflix released a joint statement, explaining their decision to pull the panel for The Punisher.

"We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic-Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

As many already know, The Punisher is set to be saturate in some pretty graphic violence, as that is his what his character has been known for since his introduction in Season 2 of Daredevil.

In a response to Marvel and Netflix's statement, the people running New York Comic Con released a statement of their own, expressing their gratitude for their decision to pull the panel.

“New York Comic Con wholeheartedly supports Netflix & Marvel’s decision to cancel Saturday’s The Punisher panel. NYCC takes great pride in offering fans the best in pop culture programming and we are working tirelessly to fill that time spot at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. We will continue to update fans via our social channels throughout the weekend.”

As of right now, everything will continue as planned this weekend for NYCC. While this will definitely be a significant gap in their schedule, particularly if it goes unfilled, the event is still expected to cater to a massive audience worldwide and feature plenty of other panels for fans to be excited about.

The official release date for The Punisher is unknown, but is expected to begin streaming on Netflix later this year.

{Source: Deadline}