Channeling the spirit of super-human parents like Beyoncé and #KimKardashian, Nikki Reed And #IanSomerhalder have made their first appearance since the birth of their little girl Bodhi Soleil last July, and they look incredible.

Radiating health and happiness out of every orifice — despite the fact that they are probably running on about 45 minutes of sleep — the happy couple attended EIF's XQ Super School Live event in Santa Monica where they let everyone in on just how in love they still are by piling on the PDA.

A couple of months ago, the new parents revealed that they would be conducting a month of silence after welcoming their first child into the world, with #NikkiReed describing the process to the September issue of Fit Pregnancy as follows:

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

And now that those 30 days are over, the former vamps have re-emerged from their shit-stained diaper cave to spread their positivity to the rest of us once again. We're happy to have you back guys and can't wait to meet your little girl!

Do you agree that Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed look positively glowing?

(Source: Fit Pregnancy, ELLE)