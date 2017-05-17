Paris Jackson has hit back at haters who slut-shamed her for an innocent — and censored— image of her sunbathing topless with her dog by helpfully reminding them that not all nudity is sexual.

The offending image showed Paris catching some rays in her own garden doesn't really seem salacious in any way — unless, of course, you intrinsically sexualize women in their natural state, which is probably something you should question:

Paris Jackson fights misconceptions that nudity has to be sexual [Credit: Snapchat @Parisjackson]

After receiving a barrage of messages attacking her choice to post a topless photograph of herself, Paris decided to school her audience on how they should chill out about nudity and accept it as a natural part of being a human as opposed to loading it with a ton of horny, shameful baggage. See the Instagram Caption below to read Paris's own words:

In her eloquent explanation, #ParisJackson reveals that she sees nudity as a way to connect with nature in a profound and spiritual way, and if that offends you, she politely suggests you avert your eyes and take your negativity away from her profile.

Amen, Paris. Always stay true to yourself and don't let others push their own agenda onto your body.

Do you think people should examine their views that frame nudity as sexual or shameful?