When Warner Bros. announced they would be launching their DC Extended Universe, the only film they had in the bank was Man of Steel. Apart from Henry Cavill portraying Superman, the rest of the Justice League had not been cast yet, and fans were chomping at the bit to voice their opinions on who should play each superhero. When #GalGadot was finally cast as Wonder Woman, the internet backlash was swift and overwhelming—mostly because of superficial and sexist reasons. When Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiered, however, fans praised Gal Gadot’s performance.

However, it turns out that DC fans weren’t the only people who initially didn’t approve of the #WonderWoman casting. Surprisingly, director Patty Jenkins recently revealed that Gadot was not her first pick to play the Princess of Themyscira.

Patty Jenkins Reveals She Was Initially Hesitant That Zack Snyder Cast Wonder Woman

During a recent interview with Playboy, #PattyJenkins explained that she didn’t choose Gadot for the role of Wonder Woman, instead, the role was chosen by Zack Snyder, who chose the Israeli actress for her small part in Batman v Superman:

“I remember when I read in the news that Wonder Woman had been cast and my heart sank. I had been talking to the studio for so long about doing it and I was like, 'Well, that’s that.’ I’m sure we wouldn’t have made the same choice.”

Although Jenkins wasn't the one to cast Gadot, once she observed the actress at work, she decided that she couldn’t have done better had she chosen the actress herself:

“Frankly, I think they did a better job than I could have because I don’t know that I would have scoured the earth as hard to find her. The fact that they found Gal and chose her is a magical gift to me. They’re incredibly intelligent people and they were looking for all the same things I would have looked for — all the values that Wonder Woman stands for exuding from someone in an honest way, and boy did they find it. She’s the greatest.”

Now that Wonder Woman has premiered, the fan consensus is that Gal Gadot was the perfect choice for the role and she embodies the essence of the beloved comic book heroine. It would have been interesting to know who Patty Jenkins might have selected for the role had the casting process come later, but at the end of the day, Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. saw something in Gal Gadot, and we’re glad they did.

Wonder Woman has breathed new life into the #DCEU, and it was the critical and financial success that DC fans hoped it would be. We can wait to see more of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in the future, and her solo film proves that the DCEU is getting back on the right track. Luckily for fans, Wonder Woman will return in a few months, when Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

(Source: Playboy)