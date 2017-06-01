Hooray, we finally did it! Warner Bros.' #WonderWoman is currently lassoing the competition, and a slew of shining reviews for Diana Prince's first ever live-action film means that director #PattyJenkins can sigh with relief. A lot was riding on Wonder Woman and her invisible jet, with the female-first #superhero film arguably being make or break for an already turbulent #DCEU. While Warner Bros. and DC have produced several underwhelming films, things are usually a lot more cheerful on the bright backdrop of Disney's #MCU.

Remember though, even Marvel has its kryptonite, and it once dropped the ball in a story that ironically involved Jenkins herself. There is no denying that 2013's Thor: The Dark World was a lame duck in the row of brilliance that includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy; however, with Jenkins departing the film due to "creative differences," she is finally ready to open up about her experience.

This Is A Man's World

While Jenkins remains sombre about her departure, and still refuses to reveal exactly why she left the troubled set of Thor: The Dark World, she did open up to The Hollywood Reporter about leaving a big-budget project in 2011. Hm, here's betting it rhymes with "Bore: The Shark Hurled."

With Wonder Woman clearly putting women at the forefront, it seems that Jenkins was always keen to make a superhero movie that didn't just focus on jocks instead of frocks:

"There have been things that have crossed my path that seemed like troubled projects. And I thought, 'If I take this, it'll be a big disservice to women. If I take this knowing it's going to be trouble and then it looks like it was me, that's going to be a problem. If they do it with a man, it will just be yet another mistake that the studio made. But with me, it's going to look like I dropped the ball, and it's going to send a very bad message.' So I've been very careful about what I take for that reason."

Given that Jenkins is remembered for the superb Monster in 2003, you can't blame her for wanting more than just a big Australian smashing stuff with a hammer. Thankfully, our muscular Asgardian seems to be back on track with Taika Waititi's upcoming #ThorRagnarok, and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie looks to be a strong new addition. However, we can only imagine what Jenkins would've done with the powerful female characters like Jane Foster, Frigga, Sif, and even Valkyrie.

Speaking in the past, Jenkins had said that her pitch for Thor 2 took influence from Romeo & Juliet, and would follow our titular hero who is banned from rescuing his love interest from Earth. In the end, Alan Taylor took over the film and we got some nonsense about elves and Christopher Eccleston, which still scored an impressive 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there is no getting away from the fact that Thor: The Dark World is still the lowest-rated MCU film ever.

I guess we will never know how the Jenkins version would've panned out, but I don't imagine she will be losing much sleep over the MCU nowadays. Thanks to Wonder Woman, Jenkins has firmly cemented herself as the woman who can get the job done and continues to be one to watch.

Check out the trailer for Wonder Woman and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Was Jenkins right to leave 'Thor: The Dark World'? Yes - she deserved to create her own vision

No - she should've stuck with it

Who cares? Wonder Woman is much better

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)