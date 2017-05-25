Thor is enjoying a lot of success in the MCU. Infinity War will mark his third appearance in the Avengers series and his trilogy is about to come to a close with this year's #ThorRagnarok, which has had a lot of people talking. However, there was one time things weren't going so smoothly for the Asgardian prince, specifically for his sequel.

In 2012, Marvel was developing #ThorTheDarkWorld with Patty Jenkins at the helm. Unfortunately, things between the studio and director didn't go according to plan, and Jenkins exited the project over "creative differences." Seeing how talented Jenkins is, it was a shame she departed the MCU, and fans were left wondering for years how a Thor film helmed by her would have been like. But you don't have to wonder anymore.

While promoting her upcoming superhero film, #WonderWoman, Jenkins sat down for an interview with Buzzfeed. She opened up about her time working on The Dark World, her original idea and how she feels about ultimately departing the project.

The Original Idea

Jenkins wanted to base the film on Romeo and Juliet, depitcing Thor and Jane as forbidden lovers, as Odin saw Earth as something insignificant. Remember how easily #JaneFoster found the Aether that Malekith was so desperately searching for? Well, that discovery would have made much more sense: Jenkins envisioned Odin placing the dangerous Infinity Stone in our fair planet because of its disdain for it.

"I pitched them that I wanted to do Romeo and Juliet. I wanted Jane to be stuck on Earth and Thor to be stuck where he is. And Thor to be forbidden to come and save Jane because Earth doesn't matter. And then by coming to save her ... they end up discovering that Malekith is hiding the dark energy inside of Earth because he knows that Odin doesn't care about Earth, and so he's using Odin's disinterest in Earth to trick him."

"And so it was like, I wanted it to be a grand [movie] based on 'Romeo and Juliet' ... a war between the gods and the earthlings, and Thor saves the day and ends up saving Earth."

The Dark World is considered one of the #MCU's weakest entires. Now, I actually quite enjoy the film in terms of story, characters and special effects, but I understand its problems. While Jenkins offered very few details of her vision, it was a very promising and intriguing story. Odin is seen as this perfect figure of righteousness, so it would have been very interesting to see a side of him that despised humans because he saw us as an inferior race. That's a nuance we don't often see in superhero stories.

How Does She Feel About Not Making The Film?

In another recent interview, this time with Uproxx, #PattyJenkins revealed that, while she was at first heartbroken at not getting to helm the film, she eventually saw it was the right path, because she wouldn't have made a good movie with the story being imposed on her.

"No. I don’t think I could have made a good movie out of 'Thor 2' because I wasn’t the right director. And I don’t think I would have been in the running for Wonder Woman as a result. And that’s one of the reasons why I’m glad I didn’t do it. Because I could have made a great Thor if I could have done the story that I was wanting to do. But I don’t think I was the right person to make a great Thor out of the story they wanted to do [...] I was heartbroken. I was like, oh, what a bummer. But in retrospect it all makes sense."

It's been long rumored that Marvel Studios had a very strict vision for The Dark World, which made Jenkins decide to step off the project. Up until now, the seriousness of their disagreement was just a rumor, but going by her comments, it seems there was some truth to that. It's worth noting this isn't the first time Jenkins has talked about #Marvel and Thor. Last year, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she stated that she felt at peace with not directing The Dark World, and expressed her gratitude to Marvel for the time they worked together.

While it's disappointing to know her vision for #Thor will not see the light of day, in the end, everything worked out great for both Jenkins and the God of Thunder. She directed the first post-MCU female superhero film (that's so far being praised left and right), and I said above, Thor is enjoying a very successful heroic career in the MCU.

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, 2017 and Thor: Ragnarok on November 3, 2017.

Would you have liked to see Patty Jenkins' version of Thor: The Dark World? Would it have been better than the original film? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: Buzzfeed, Uproxx, EW)