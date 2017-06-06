The #DCEU is certainly doing its best to cast off its shadowy past, and #WonderWoman is certainly a gung-ho affair that is blasting away its naysayers in cinemas. Like Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge or Christopher Nolan's upcoming Dunkirk, Wonder Woman turned into its very own epic war film right in front of our eyes. The script and characters brilliant wove the tragedy of WWI into the tapestry of a #superhero film without relying on tired wartime tropes or Saving Private Ryan clichés.

With abundant box office and critical success, a solid "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a sequel already tipped for cinemas, it makes you question why it took 76 years to bring Diana Prince to the big screen for her own adventure. However, among all the heroic deaths (spoilers) and Hollywood A-listers, not quite everything was quite as perfect as #GalGadot's winning smile. Away from the shores of Themyscira, even Wonder Woman found itself heading back to the drawing board at one point for reshoots.

What A Wonderful Woman

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director #PattyJenkins revealed that it was thankfully just one scene that required a reshot when Wonder Woman wrapped production in November 2015.

The original cut had Gadot's Diana alongside #ChrisPine's Steve Trevor, while the duo headed to confront Ares on the front lines of WWI. Jenkins watched the film in London but decided that this scene in particular needed some more pizazz:

“I wanted to ramp that tension as much as possible, and unfortunately, we didn’t have it. That scene was just a slightly tense scene of them walking. I was like ‘I need her to see some brutality.’ So, we added her seeing the horses being whipped. It was actually something that had been in the script originally.”

Heading to such a big moment, you can certainly see why Jenkins wanted to turn the volume up to the max ahead of the Ares showdown. Thankfully, it was a simple cut and paste without affecting any of the rest of the film:

“We replaced that one scene with a reshot scene, and we didn’t change the order of a single scene. So what you saw is exactly the movie that we were always making.”

It was immensely lucky that Wonder Woman got away with just one reshoot, because we all know that some movies find themselves lost in long reshoots or even worse. It was well publicized that Gareth Edwards's Rogue One underwent some major reshoots, but we do know that it all turned out for the best. Elsewhere, Marc Forster's World War Z had its entire third act thrown out the window in favor of a different ending.

However, striving for perfection, the Wonder Woman reshoot showcases just one more reason why Jenkins was always the right woman for the job. Adamant about sticking to her version of the character, it is no surprise that Wonder Woman has lassoed Jenkins the biggest opening ever for a female-directed film. In case Warner Bros. wasn't sure about keeping Jenkins on for the sequel, I'm guessing they are flying an invisible jet to pick her up as we speak!

