Before we even get started with this one, I'm going to dive on the grenade and warn you that massive #WonderWoman SPOILERS are ahead. So there we have it, arguably cinema's premiere female-first #superhero film is off to a flying start. As Wonder Woman uses her iconic shield to suckerpunch the competition and the critics out of the box office, we are left to marvel in what you could call the best DCEU film ever (well, there wasn't really much to go against).

With a war-torn trip back to WWI, #GalGadot, #RobinWright, and #ChrisPine all excelled in their roles as #superheroes and regular heroes. Looking back at the dramatic finale and demise of Pine's Steve Trevor *sob*, fans have been left opened-mouthed at the possibility of a Trevor-less future for the franchise. So, should we stick on the black armband just yet, or are we just "Pining" for no reason?

A Hero's End

As a highlight of an already stellar feature, the relationship between our titular heroine and the roguish army captain made us feel all fuzzy inside. Jenkins got it just right and the duo's relationship never felt too forced or overly cheap. Serving almost like the #DCEU's Captain America and Peggy Carter, was the brave decision to kill off Steve Trevor a stroke of genius or a massive blunder?

Speaking to Fandango, #PattyJenkins herself has now spoken out on Steve's sacrifice and teased that we may not have seen the last of the square-jawed Yank just yet:

“All I can say is it was a dilemma. It’s something I hope we don’t talk about in the public [because] I want people to see, but it’s very hard to know which characters will be in the next movie because of the time period, so it’s a big question.”

So, she doesn't say yes, but she also doesn't say no!

Wonder Man?

Pine clearly carries some pretty big Hollywood chops with him, and Steve's death will undoubtedly be one of the biggest talking points of Jenkins's film. Heading over to Marvel and their struggles to kill off major characters (until recently), DC clearly isn't afraid to go balls deep and have the male lead bow out so finitely in the first entry.

If you remember, Trevor bravely flew a plane full of Doctor Poison's gas into the skies and exploded in a blaze of glory. Not only was it a selfless act, but it was the driving catalyst that Wonder Woman needed to defeat a defiant Ares. The film ended in modern-day Paris with Gadot's Diana gazing at a picture of herself and her former flame. It looked pretty cut-and-dried that Steve is still a ghost of her past and very much dead, but unless you are Uncle Ben or the Waynes, anything is possible in comic books.

So, how could it work? Well, luckily for DC, we have already seen the Scarlet Speedster (The Flash) show us him time travel skills. A last-minute rescue of Trevor by The Flash isn't out of the question, however, as The CW's TV show has shown us, Barry Allen's running shoes can sure f*ck with the timelines.

Perhaps a better option is the ol' switcheroo. Pine can easily return, but this time as Steve Trevor III. Bringing Diana to America in the modern day, Pine could play a part as the grandson of the original Steve. Named in honor of his fallen grandfather, this Steve has long searched for the mysterious Diana Prince who has become a legend in his family.

As for Pine, well, he even has his own thoughts on a miraculous resurrection:

“The movie’s gotta come out, and then we’ll see. …What about Wonder Man?”

Coming to a cinema near you soon — what's next, DC anthology movies akin to Star Wars?

Or maybe, just maybe, we could stick to our guns and give Steve Trevor the monumental death that everyone is talking about. We have watched Marvel tarnish the noble demise of Agent Coulson in The Avengers by bringing him back, so why shouldn't we leave Trevor where he is as a fallen soldier? At least we know that if Steve Trevor really does stay six feet under, it wouldn't be the worst thing to happen in the history of DC movies — no, that would be Batman & Robin.

Check out the trailer for Wonder Woman and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Should Steve Trevor return in 'Wonder Woman 2'? Yes - he has to come back

No way - that would be an awful idea

Have him as a relative of the original Steve Trevor!

(Source: Fandango)