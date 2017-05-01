After a hard period of waiting to see what would happen next, James Bond's next adventure, or as its better known around the internet, #Bond25, seems to finally be moving forward. Last month, a report came out of several studios being involved in a brutal bidding war for the distribution rights of the film. At the time, that looked like a huge step forward for returning Bond to the big screen, and according to this new rumor, it apparently was.

IndieWire is reporting that Eon Productions producers, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, are moving full-steam ahead as #DanielCraig nears a deal to star once again as the suave super spy, and the search for a director is already underway. Following the tradition of the franchise, they're looking into a list of indie filmmakers for the role.

In the report, however, only one potential name in the group of prospects was provided: #PaulMcGuigan (Marvel's Luke Cage, Lucky Number Slevin). Apparently, the studios were impressed with his Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool project, which landed McGuigan on the list. Now, keep in mind this is just a rumor, so we should be cautious about the information.

With that said, considering he's not as well-known in the movie industry as some of his peers, allow me to help make up your mind whether you'd like to see McGuigan take the director's chair:

Get To Know Paul McGuigan's Work

McGuigan has a total of 17 directing credits in his career and has been nominated for 12 awards. One of his first recognizable projects was Push, starring none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans, and Dakota Fanning. He then moved on direct the pilots for Scandal and Devious Maids, two shows that went on to become huge hits.

In 2012, he directed two episodes of the BBC's Sherlock, "A Scandal In Belgravia" and "The Hounds of Baskerville." For the former, he earned himself a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He was also in charge of 2015's Victor Frankenstein, starring Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy. That, unfortunately, didn't manage to live up to expectations, and ended up underperforming both critically and financially.

Later on, in 2016, providing himself with some respectable nerd credit (in case Victor Frankenstein, Push and Sherlock weren't enough), he also helmed the first and second episodes of Luke Cage's #Netflix TV series.

Once again, I must stress this is just a rumor, but if it is true, I can't deny McGuigan would be an exciting pick for Bond. While not every single film in his career has been a hit, he has a lot of talent, a great eye for storytelling and an interesting style, one that would clash nicely with Daniel Craig's take on James Bond (which is presumably the version that we'll see in this next installment).

From the slow development process, Eon and MGM are being very careful with Bond 25, and that's a great way to go. James Bond is one of the most legendary movie characters out there, and a movie that will presumably close an entire decade of a particular version of him needs to be a hit. Hopefully, the final product will be something that long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise enjoy and cements Bond as one of the greatest fictional spies in history even further.

Would you like to see Paul McGuigan directing Bond 25? Which other director do you have in mind? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: IndieWire]