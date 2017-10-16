For many of us, IT, directed by Andy Muschietti, is the most horrific thing we've seen in recent years. A demonic clown bent on murdering kids, what could be more demented than that! And while we may have thought that the film was disturbing enough as it was, turns out there was one scene that was so ghastly it ended up not making the final cut of the film.

Recently, actor Timothy Simons was interviewed by the podcast Throwing Shade in which he revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Pennywise and thus knew about the Pennywise origin scene that was originally meant to be included in the film. Back in September, actor Bill Skarsgard referenced this scene as well, calling it "really disturbing." According to Skarsgard, the scene was intended to be a backstory of a sorts, to show how the demonic entity latched on to the clown.

Now, thanks to the detective work of the folks over at Bloody Disgusting, we've come across a Reddit user who somehow got his hands on the script and shared it online for fans to feast upon.

The Pennywise Of Yore

The scene, set in 1637, shows a woman called Abigail trying to hide from Pennywise. In the scene, Pennywise hasn't quite figured out a physical form that suits him, so he keeps changing his appearance from man to woman to beast. Although Abigail pleads for the life of her child and her own, Pennywise makes it clear that he's not planning to let the baby out alive.

Here's an excerpt from the scene:

Abigail: "I pray thee, take me." PENNYWISE: "I will. And then, him. And thy husband and the rest of thy children, and all the savages who brought you here. And when you all rot in the earth, I will pick thy bones dry until no meat is left to pick. And then I will seek out thy bones and consume thy souls until nothing is left but the weeds! [beat] Or you will occupy yourself otherwise and not interfere. I will take her and you will live, and those of thy other children — in whom I take no interest. And you will thank ME fever and frost did not damn you to the soil." [Abigail looks down at her baby again.]

As you can see, even the 1637 version of Pennywise is just as terrifying and malevolent as the one the Losers meet in 1988.

But Pennywise's vileness doesn't stop there. He moves towards the baby and Abigail, realizing that there's no way she and the baby make it out alive, leaves the baby in the house.

ABIGAIL: "I’m sorry, I’m so sorry..." She turns away from the baby. Faces those dying embers. We keep on her face as they seem to begin GLOWING BRIGHTER AS — OVER HER SHOULDER – OUT OF FOCUS — Pennywise crawls over to the Baby and starts to feast. SHARP CRY FROM THE BABY CUT OFF as we hear a CRUNCH. Abigail continues to look into the BRIGHT ORANGE GLOW of not the flickering fire... but the DEADLIGHTS. Her expression changing. Fear. Denial. Grief. Acceptance. And then nothing. Just a glazed look. AS IF NOTHING HORRIFIC IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING BEHIND HER.

That scene is extremely chilling, and it makes complete sense why the director decided to edit it out of the film. Having said that, it's entirely possible that this scene could be used later on in #ItChapter2. Since many believe that It: Chapter 2 will explore the origins of Pennywise, there is the possibility that we could end up seeing this nightmarish scene in live action.

