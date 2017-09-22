Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few months, it's been hard to avoid the buzz surrounding IT. Even before its release, the latest Stephen King adaptation had the world excited for Pennywise the Clown's return to the screen.

Since its release a few weeks ago, the film has made a major impact, raking in a lot of money around the globe and surpassing box office records. And given Pennywise's status as a pop-culture legend, it's really no surprise. But while he has always been a #horror icon, the new film will undoubtedly catapult him to even greater heights.

However, when it comes to iconic killer clowns, there is one that will always reign over the rest. And that is none other than the Clown Prince of Crime himself — the #Joker. Thus, it was only a matter of time before somebody crossed them over.

Artist Martin David recreated a classic panel of legendary #Batman graphic novel #TheKillingJoke, and replaced the Joker with Pennywise. He posted the excellent artwork on Instagram. Check it out below:

Holding his head exactly like the Joker does in the famous comic book scene, Pennywise gives the Clown Prince of Crime a run for his money with that sinister grin as he looks more chilling than ever. Moreover, the countless "HAHA's" in the background have been replaced with an endless stream of IT's iconic tagline, "You'll Float Too."

From One Killing Clown To Another

Clowns have always been a subject of fear for many people. Let's face it, the idea of a costumed clown, with a relentless desire to hurt people is pretty darn terrifying. But in today's day and age, clowns seem to be even more at the forefront than ever before.

From IT to American Horror Story: Cult, the killer clown concept is more relevant than ever. And it's clear to see why they terrify people. All you have to do is look at Pennywise in IT and Twisty in #AHS and you'll see why these larger-than-life figures with constantly enduring grins plastered on their faces are scary.

Twisty from American Horror Story is scarier than Pennywise to me pic.twitter.com/1SjKXQOdns — tut (@zontrecity) September 20, 2017

But as Martin David's innovative artwork proves, no clown is quite as terrifying as the Joker. For decades, the unhinged criminal has terrorised the citizens of Gotham City and been involved in some of the most haunting comic book stories of all time. Moreover, he too will once again return to the big screen as his dark origins will be the subject of an upcoming Martin Scorsese film. Moreover, Jared Leto's interpretation will return in at least three #DCEU films as well.

With the Clown Prince of Crime reigning over all of Hollywood's clowns, it's no surprise that fans would be inspired to produce crossovers. And as The Killing Joke is arguably the character's most haunting story (in which he commits a lot of despicable acts), David's artwork places Pennywise on the same unhinged level as the Joker.

Just when you thought this supernatural clown couldn't get any more terrifying...

Do you think Pennywise is even more terrifying as the Joker? Let us know in the comments below!